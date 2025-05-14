Submit Release
Attorney General Dan Rayfield Responds to Economic Forecast, Reinforces Need for Multi-state Lawsuit Against Trump Tariffs

“This morning’s forecast is a clear confirmation of why Oregon is challenging Trump’s unlawful use of tariffs. These tariffs are not just policy missteps – they’re doing real damage to the state, Oregon families, workers, and small businesses. The numbers we saw today show the cost in dollars. This means less money for our schools, healthcare for Oregonians, and the housing our communities desperately need.

 “These are levers being pulled in D.C. that have direct consequences in Oregon. Tariffs were imposed without proper oversight or consideration for the long-term harm they would cause. That’s why we filed this lawsuit – to push back against federal overreach and protect the stability of Oregon’s economy.

“We can’t afford to sit on the sidelines while reckless trade policies hurt Oregonian’s economic future. Oregonians deserve better, and we intend to fight for them.”

