Beverlee McGrath’s A Village Called Hope Shares Inspiring True Stories of Resilience and Compassion

CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents award-winning animal advocate and author Beverlee McGrath’s book, A Village Called Hope , a heartwarming true story of perseverance, love, and the extraordinary bond between humans and animals. Inspired by the real-life experiences of rescued farm animals at her sanctuary, Crops and Critters in Oxnard, California, McGrath’s book shines a light on the resilience of both animals and people overcoming adversity.At the heart of A Village Called Hope are the touching stories of Cleo, Stumpy, and Cowboy—three remarkable animals who defied the odds:• Cleo, the pig, was severely burned in the devastating Thomas Fire, losing both her skin and eyesight. Through years of dedicated medical care, her skin healed, and she regained partial vision, proving that hope and healing are always possible.• Stumpy, the little goat, was born with a crippled leg, making it impossible for him to climb stairs—until he discovered that walking backward allowed him to maneuver them with ease.• Cowboy, the pony, was rescued from neglect and nursed back to health through proper nutrition and care. Today, he thrives as a happy and healthy horse, living the life he was always meant to have.McGrath, a former lobbyist for national animal organizations, has spent her life advocating for the well-being of animals. Growing up on a farm in Washington, she developed a deep appreciation for the intelligence and emotions of farm animals, leading her to establish Crops and Critters—a sanctuary where she provides care, rehabilitation, and a second chance for animals in need.Beyond rescuing animals, McGrath’s sanctuary also serves as an educational space, particularly for children. Through school tours, she has witnessed a powerful connection between children with disabilities and animals with special needs. A Village Called Hope was written for them, offering a message of encouragement and the belief that hope, love, and determination can transform lives.“My hope is that this book will inspire readers to see the strength in those who may seem different,” says McGrath. “If we seek our Creator, ask for help, and strive to overcome our challenges, our lives can change for the better.”McGrath is also the author of A True Story of Tiny Timm , another touching tale about a special-needs animal who found love and acceptance.For more information about Beverlee McGrath, A Village Called Hope, and the Crops and Critters animal sanctuary, please visit www.beverleemcgrathcropsandcritters.com

