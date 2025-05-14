Specialized nurses strengthen substance-use care in Fraser Valley

CANADA, May 14 - Addiction assessment nurses now support patients in nine hospital emergency departments in the Fraser Health region, helping streamline access to personalized treatment and recovery services.

“People facing substance-use challenges deserve compassionate, trauma-informed care,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “Addiction assessment nurses play a key role in reducing barriers to care and ensuring people in crisis have access to the right supports. These nurses are an important part of the government’s dedication to strengthening mental-health and substance-use services around the province to support people on their journey to recovery.”

Addiction assessment nurses work collaboratively with patients, emergency department teams, addiction medicine physicians and community services to assess substance-use and care needs, and then help them access the right treatment and recovery services. Since 2020, more than 6,000 patients have received this specialized care and have been connected to treatment and recovery services in hospitals and communities.

“There is a growing demand to improve access to substance-use services when someone visits an emergency department and our role as addiction assessment nurses helps to connect people with the care they need,” said Decery Frondoso, addiction assessment nurse, Langley Memorial Hospital. “We had a patient who was worried about relapsing during their transition from hospital to their community, and by securing support and resources, the patient was able to move closer to their goals.”

Introduced at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Burnaby Hospital in 2020, the program expanded in April 2024 to 30 full-time-equivalent positions in nine hospitals. The program now includes Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital, Fraser Canyon Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, Peace Arch Hospital, Royal Columbian Hospital and Ridge Meadows Hospital.

“When people in crisis require immediate support, they need to be met with care and compassion by those who understand what they are going through and how to best support them,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. “By having addiction assessment nurses in hospital emergency departments, we are supporting recovery by helping people access services faster and more effectively.”

Similar health-care professionals, including mental-health and substance-use specialists and liaisons, are available in hospitals and communities throughout B.C. These roles are part of the Province’s ongoing commitment to improving access to treatment and recovery services.

Through continued investments in compassionate, trauma-informed care, B.C. is working to enhance patient outcomes and ensure people facing substance-use challenges receive timely support on their path to recovery. The introduction of addiction assessment nurses to emergency departments is one part of the government’s work to build the entire continuum of mental-health and substance-use care for people to get the right support for them.

Quotes:

Amna Shah, parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions –

“Seeking treatment and support for substance use takes a lot of courage and we must ensure that people in need of addiction services aren’t left to navigate the system alone. These nurses are making a real difference by building trust and linking patients with the best care options and services based on their individual needs.”

Dr. Sharon Vipler, regional department head and program medical director, addiction medicine and substance-use services, Fraser Health –

“Individuals deserve access to timely and compassionate care. Our addiction assessment nurses are crucial in empowering patients and their families by connecting them to essential resources to ensure rapid access to services and improving health outcomes with equitable and non-judgmental care.”

Learn More:

To find mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C., visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/

To see the new data snapshot on mental health and substance-use in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/mental-health/building_a_mental_health_and_substance_use_system_of_care_snapshot.pdf