Labour disruption in effect as of May 14, 2025

The City of Hamilton continues to deliver critical water, wastewater and stormwater services to the community during the labour disruption. There is no risk to the quality or safety of drinking water.

Following several months of negotiations, the City of Hamilton’s Hamilton Ontario Water Employees Association (HOWEA) union membership has voted to reject the City’s final offer. HOWEA has advised that its members are on strike as of May 14, 2025 at 12:01 am. Contingency plans have been activated.

The City remains committed to the collective bargaining process and to working with HOWEA to reach a renewed collective agreement that is fair for workers and fair for taxpayers.