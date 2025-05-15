More Than Half of Energy Leaders Say Their Weather Forecasts Are Not Accurate Enough

Meteomatics’ New Report Reveals Energy Leaders’ Concerns as They Navigate Weather’s Increasing Impact on Operations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meteomatics , the weather intelligence and technology company that enables the world’s leading companies to accurately forecast the weather’s impact on business, today released Part 1 of its two-part 2025 Weather Data Trends in Energy Report . The inaugural report reveals that more than half (51%) of energy leaders say their company’s weather forecasts are not highly accurate (under 80% accuracy). This leaves gaps in their ability to properly manage weather’s growing influence over their operations, especially extreme weather events–which nearly every energy company (93%) has been impacted by.Meteomatics’ 2025 Weather Data Trends in Energy Report explores how senior energy leaders–from utilities and grid operators to energy traders–are using weather data to make critical business decisions and optimize operations. The report shines a light on the current state of the weather data energy companies rely on, including its accuracy, reliability and timeliness, and leaders’ ability to understand and take action on the data. The new report also reveals companies’ future investments in weather data and forecasting tools.“The ability for energy companies and traders to accurately forecast the weather can mean the difference between a profitable energy investment or a loss, and whether energy companies can meet the demand of their customers or not,” said Martin Fengler, CEO of Meteomatics. “It’s more than simply having weather data–energy companies and traders need data that is accurate, timely and actionable. Without it, they run the risk of losing customers, opportunities and workers and making uninformed decisions that can impact their bottom line.”According to the new two-part report, based on research conducted by market research firm Dynata, on behalf of Meteomatics, the majority of energy companies (69%) are only optimizing their operations for weather on a weekly basis–or less. The research reveals that issues arise not only from energy companies not integrating weather into their operations frequently enough–but also from a lack of accuracy. When asked their top challenges with current weather data, 43% of energy leaders say they lack accuracy, reliability, resolution, 40% are experiencing inefficient data delivery and 33% say their data is too complex and hard-to understand.Additional findings of the report include:● Hurricanes, floods and heatwaves pose the largest threat to energy companies. Companies name hurricanes (44%), floods (43%) and heatwaves (35%) as the extreme weather events with the largest impact on businesses. For energy utilities and grid operator executives specifically, 68% say extreme weather events are causing fluctuations in energy production.● AI can help companies make sense of their weather data. Many energy leaders feel their weather data is not actionable (24%) enough, and 85% have high hopes that AI and machine learning (ML) can help. Leaders also say that visualizations and animations of weather data and mobile access to weather insights (81%) would make their weather data more actionable.● Energy leaders continue to grow reliant on weather and climate data, despite current challenges. A majority of energy leaders say their reliance on weather data (67%) and longer-term climate data (69%) data will grow by more than 5% over the next 3-5 years. And not only will their reliance on this data grow, but their investment will as well. Every company surveyed plans to increase their spend on weather data services–with 33% revealing they plan to increase spending by 21% or more.Meteomatics’ 2025 Weather Data Trends in Energy Report is based on responses from 272 senior level energy executives across grid operations, utilities and energy trading, in the U.S. Part 1 of the report can be found here ###About MeteomaticsMeteomatics is a weather intelligence and technology company that enables precision forecasts of the weather’s impact on businesses anywhere in the world at any time. More than 600 companies, including CVS Health, Swiss Re, McCain, NASA, Honda, Airbus, Stellantis and UK Power Networks, rely on Meteomatics for weather data that can significantly impact everything from energy savings, logistics, and process automation to risk management and product design. The company’s robust approach to weather data collection, modeling, visualization and delivery rivals even the most sophisticated government and commercial services. Its autonomous Meteodrone, paired with high-resolution weather models, enables granular visibility (down to a single square km) into weather phenomena that traditional weather sensing technology does not regularly or accurately observe. Meteomatics is headquartered in Switzerland, with local operations in the U.S., the UK, Germany, Norway and Spain.

