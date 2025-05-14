Saskatoon Correctional Centre Expansion Reaches Substantial Completion

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has substantially completed the expansion of the Saskatoon Correctional Centre (SCC), with the centre scheduled to open this summer.

The modern expansion will securely house individuals in custody, enhancing both safety and capacity in the provincial correctional system. Having started construction in 2021, the project remained on schedule and within budget, aligning with the government's broader infrastructure investment strategy.

"We are very pleased to announce that this project has reached substantial completion," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This is one of the many investments into infrastructure projects reflecting our commitment to building stronger communities that will serve future generations."

The $135 million project will increase the capacity of adult men in custody by 312 beds. This facility will include a medical unit and clinic, additional program space, upgraded video court suites and a kitchen that will provide services to all of SCC.

"Saskatchewan is committed to building safe and secure facilities that support staff, inmates and the public," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "Adding more beds for offenders will help alleviate pressures in the provincial correctional system. This expansion will also provide the SCC with additional space for rehabilitation programming to help offenders find a better path in life and never return to custody."

"Strategic Prairie Region Alliance (SPRA) and the consulting engineers are proud to have collaborated with the entire project team in the design and successful delivery of this much needed facility that addresses immediate safety and security needs while allowing for long range operational flexibility and future expansion," Strategic Prairie Region Alliance project director and architect Patrick Kelly said. "The design incorporates best practices and lessons learned relative to safety and security in a rehabilitative correctional environment while maximizing efficiencies of the integrated building systems."

Infrastructure projects like this one are essential for ensuring Saskatchewan's public safety. The SCC expansion reflects the province's ongoing efforts to maintain a balanced approach between enforcement, rehabilitation and community protection.

"All of us here at PCL are proud of the facility we have delivered to the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement (SBP) and pleased to be able to do so on time and on budget," PCL Vice President and District Manager Mike Staines said. "The SCC expansion is going to be a significant piece of infrastructure within our community and its successful delivery was made possible as part of a true collaboration between all project partners, including the ownership team, design team and trade contractors."

SBP will continue to handle the day-to-day building maintenance of the facility.

