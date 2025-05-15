Maine Nonprofit Programs that Reduce Diabetes Receive $50,000 in Wellness Grants

Volunteers work in Heart of Maine's community garden.

Grants support a community garden, a program to improve access to medication, nutrition programs and a girls' exercise program.

We’re pleased to support these community efforts, hoping they make a lasting impact on the lives of the people of Maine” — Kevin Lewis, CEO

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Maine nonprofit organizations have received $50,000 from the Community Health Options ’ 2025 Wellness Grants program to help fund projects that help to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and associated complications like heart disease, stroke, vision problems and kidney disease, the company announced today.The grants, each about $10,000, support projects comprising a community garden, a girls’ exercise program, a program to help ensure people have access to medication they need, and work to help immigrants eat nutritious food and learn how to prevent diabetes.“We’re pleased to support these community efforts, hoping they make a lasting impact on the lives of the people of Maine,” said Kevin Lewis, CEO and president of Community Health Options. “This is an important part of our effort to close gaps in healthcare to prevent diabetes and its complications , not only for our Members, but for all Mainers.”Among this year’s recipients is the Dexter-based Heart of Maine Resource Center, which provides support to people in the Maine Highlands region, where 20% of residents—including a third of the children—experience food insecurityLaura Gordon, executive director of Heart of Maine, said, “We are filled with gratitude to be recipients of a 2025 Community Health Options Wellness Grant. Thanks to this grant, we’ll be able to build a greenhouse at our local community garden, allowing us to grow and share produce with our neighbors year-round.”Volunteers aim to grow at least a ton of fresh produce to be distributed monthly and delivered directly to homebound seniors, while providing workshops focused on sustainable growing practices and nutrition.Other grantees include:• MedHelp Maine in Kennebunk, for a program to help Mainers afford medications for a range of conditions—and take them as prescribed—by raising awareness among prescribers and patients public and private programs that provide free or low-cost medications. More than 8% of adults with diabetes do not take their medications as prescribed because of the cost, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.• Maine Community Integration in Lewiston, to support NutritionRX, a 12-month program to promote healthy eating among New Mainer families by promoting healthy eating and active lifestyles. Through the program, participants learn how to cook healthy meals with a focus on using food as medicine to prevent diabetes and heart disease.• Maine Access Immigrant Network of Portland, to help implement the National Diabetes Prevention Program to strengthen the knowledge of how to decrease the risk of developing diabetes, with a focus on serving immigrant and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) communities.• Girls on the Run – Maine in Westbrook, to provide support for a program to provide lessons about physical activity to girls in third through fifth grades, along with helping them build confidence and character, while training for a 5K.To learn more about Community Health Options’ community giving programs, please visit the company’s Community Giving website page About Community Health OptionsCommunity Health Options is the only Maine‐based, nonprofit, Member‐led health insurer and plan administrator, providing comprehensive health plans for individuals, families and businesses. The company offers the most robust provider network in Maine, featuring the Community Health Options network, which includes providers in New Hampshire and all Centers of Excellence in Massachusetts, along with plans offering U.S. national coverage for individuals and businesses.

