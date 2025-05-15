Anthology Survey Highlights Urgent Need for Faculty Support in Creating Accessible Content Ahead of ADA Title II Updates

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite strong belief that accessibility improves student learning, just 11% of U.S. faculty say they have the right tools and training to create accessible course content, according to new findings released today by Anthology.The data, drawn from Anthology’s 2025 Faculty Survey of 2,508 instructors, shows a growing divide between intent and implementation: 76% of faculty agree that accessible content positively impacts student outcomes, but the vast majority face barriers ranging from limited training and insufficient institutional resources—making it difficult to consistently create and deliver content that meets learners' needs.“This data sends a clear message: Faculty care about accessibility, but they need help,” said Dr. Amy Lomellini, Director of Accessibility at Anthology. “The findings reveal a powerful opportunity for institutions to support their faculty and improve learning experiences for their students. All learners benefit from content designed following accessibility best practices.”Key Findings:Accessibility Isn’t the Standard—Yet- Only 22% of faculty consistently consider accessibility when designing course materials.- 81% of faculty need more information on the ADA Title II requirement regarding conformance to WCAG 2.1; 36% said they are not aware at all of the requirements of this legislation and a further 45% said they were aware but unclear on the details.- Faculty cited lack of training (29%), lack of time (28%), and limited knowledge of available tools (27%) as top challenges to making course content more accessible.- Accessibility tools aren’t top of mind. Only 18% of faculty proactively tell students what tools are available to help them access coursework in different formats. 30% don’t share this information at all, and 17% are unaware of what tools their own institution provides.Accessibility Advocacy Lowest Among Newer Faculty- Instructors with fewer than two years of teaching experience were the least confident in their abilities to create accessible content.- 33% rarely or never consider accessibility when creating materials.- 74% do not use accessible design elements such as captions or structured formatting.- Only 10% proactively inform students about available accessibility tools.- 30% ranked training as their top need to improve content accessibility.- Only 14% reported being fully aware of the ADA Title II requirements regarding conformance to WCAG 2.1.Faculty Call for More Training, Time, and GuidanceWhen faculty were asked what resources would help them make their digital content more accessible, top responses included:- More training on accessibility best practices (26%)- Time to update and review course materials (23%)- Content audits to flag issues (22%)- Clearer institution-wide policies and standards (20%)"The release of this data, coinciding with Global Accessibility Awareness Day, is a timely reminder for institutions to continually promote the accessibility tools, resources, and programs available to support both their faculty and students,” said Dr. Lomellini.GAAD is an annual event that calls attention to the importance of digital access and inclusion for people with disabilities.Learn more about the upcoming changes to ADA Title II and how they may impact your institution.About the SurveyThe 2025 Anthology Faculty Survey gathered insights from 2,508 faculty members across two- and four-year institutions in the United States. These findings reflect self-reported data around accessibility awareness, teaching practices, institutional resources, and faculty needs. Newer faculty are faculty that have been teaching in higher education institutions for less than 2 years.About AnthologyAnthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology’s ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard(LMS), AnthologyStudent (SIS/ERP), and AnthologyReach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what’s possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.