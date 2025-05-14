NUJ welcomes BBC vision, whilst urging safeguards to ensure access to programmes

The union has welcomed ideas outlined by the broadcaster, whilst calling for action to ensure the sustainability of local news and access to programmes.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has welcomed a speech by Tim Davie, BBC director general, outlining strategic interventions the UK can make with the BBC as a key delivery partner. Making the UK a global leader in trusted information, supporting democracy from the roots up, deploying AI and education technology for good, maximising economic growth across the UK and ensuring a fair digital transition all featured in Davie’s address on 14 May.

In the vision for the BBC, Davie outlined ideas the broadcaster is exploring, including the possibility of deploying AI responsibly alongside trusted BBC journalism to create a new, gold standard fact checking tool and expanding the Local Democracy Reporting Service to include health authorities. Recognition of the need for “a strong Charter to enable growth, securing a universal public service BBC for a generation and safeguarding our independence” is echoed by the union.

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said:

"The NUJ welcomes the prospect of opening up more of the BBC to local communities across the UK and the promise of building trust through the expansion of initiatives like BBC Verify. This must be matched, though, with proper funding and investment. That means resourcing any expansion with journalists on the ground and considering reversing some of the devastating cuts seen in BBC Local Radio. Local teams are by far in the best position to know what's right for the audience."

He added:

"We note the director general’s intention for a switchover to delivering more BBC services - including broadcast - via IP platforms post 2030. However, this must be carefully thought through, and only done when every household has access to high quality broadband. The prospect of switching off traditional TV and radio transmitters must not come at the loss of a universal public broadcasting service."

