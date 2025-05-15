Whitelabel IT Solutions Launches SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS Powered by SolusVM 2.0

Experience fast, flexible, and scalable SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS hosting —powered by enterprise-grade infrastructure at Whitelabel IT Solutions.

HACKENSACK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitelabel IT Solutions is proud to introduce its next-generation SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS platform—an evolution in virtual private server technology engineered for modern workloads. Built to deliver faster performance, scalable infrastructure, and seamless control, SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS is powered by the newly implemented SolusVM 2.0 virtualization stack.This launch marks a significant step forward in Whitelabel IT Solutions’ mission to provide reliable, high-speed, and cost-effective VPS solutions for startups, developers, and enterprises alike navigating increasingly complex cloud environments.A New Era of VPS HostingSpeedyKVM Cloud VPS has been redesigned to meet the demands of cloud-native applications and performance-critical workloads. Featuring 10Gb uplinks, NVMe SSD storage, and dedicated vCPU resources, the platform ensures low-latency operation and high throughput.Key performance enhancements include:• Snapshot & Backup Capabilities for easy disaster recovery• Choose from the latest OS whether it’s Unix or Windows• 24/7 Expert Support to keep critical systems online and responsiveThese features are delivered through the SolusVM 2.0 platform, which introduces a cleaner, more intuitive management experience and improved backend automation—enabling quicker provisioning, optimized network and smooth integration with tools like cPanel and Plesk.Enhanced VPS Management with WHMCS Integration Backed by SolusVM 2.0Whitelabel IT Solutions now offers a fully integrated WHMCS add-on—seamlessly connected to the new SolusVM 2.0 backend—to streamline VPS management for end users. With this powerful integration, clients can manage one or multiple servers from a centralized portal. Core features include starting, stopping, and rebooting servers; accessing the noVNC console; managing backups and snapshots; monitoring real-time performance metrics; reinstalling systems from OS or application templates; and adding SSH keys. Backed by SolusVM 2.0, this solution delivers simplified, efficient control for growing businesses that demand scalability, speed, and operational ease.Built for What’s NextWhether you're running high-demand web applications, large-scale databases, or hosting client environments, whether it’s with the latest Unix or Windows operating systems. SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS provides the infrastructure foundation to scale confidently—backed by Whitelabel IT Solutions’ transparent pricing, no resource overselling, and always-on support.About Whitelabel IT SolutionsWhitelabel IT Solutions is a U.S.-based data center and hosting provider specializing in in dedicated servers, colocation, virtual private servers, and scalable cloud infrastructure. Known for performance, reliability, and client-first support, we empower businesses of all sizes to grow with confidence.

