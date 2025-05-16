Flexible Online Couples Therapy Available to Support Ontario’s Working Professionals

A happy couple after a successful couple therapy session

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Centre of Healing Minds (CoHM) provides couples therapy services in Mississauga to help partners deal with relationship challenges and experience healthier and more satisfying relationships. It is possible that established relationships may also experience unresolved conflicts, emotional blockages, and communication breakdowns, which couples can overcome by approaching CoHM for support in a safe and non-judgmental manner.For convenience, CoHM offers virtual couple therapy via a HIPAA-secure video service in case couples cannot attend in-person sessions. CoHM encourages couples to take the free online quiz , which helps them assess their relationship status and determine whether therapy may be in their best interest.CoHM offers in-person couples therapy sessions at Square One, Sussex Centre, and Meadowvale on Argentia Road in Ontario.About Couples Therapy Process at CoHMThe first session in couples therapy is an individual session for each partner. This allows the therapist to understand each person’s concerns and perspective. After the individual sessions, the therapist helps the couple rebuild trust, share joy, and feel less burdened. With the support and guidance of our therapists, couples can gradually build confidence, gain clarity, and establish stronger bonds with one another.Umair Ausaf, COHM, states: “We believe in using evidence-based techniques to help couples heal and grow, gain clarity, rebuild trust, and reignite happiness. Every couple's therapy session is customized and unique, and hence, couples can look forward to overcoming their challenges and rejuvenating their relationship with more trust and clarity. “Over the years, CoHM’s team of expert, licensed therapists has helped couples navigate challenges such as emotional disconnect, cultural or religious differences, infidelity, shared responsibilities, and more. Their customized approach helps couples improve communication, strengthen emotional bonds, and always understand and accommodate their partners' needs and wishes.Who should seek virtual couples therapy?Couples experiencing communication breakdowns, trust issues, or unresolved conflicts may benefit from virtual couples therapy. Professional support helps them manage both minor and complex relationship challenges. With the right guidance and support, couples can navigate these challenges and rebuild a stable, healthy partnership.Virtual couples therapy also helps strengthen the emotional bond, lay a stronger foundation for marriage, and even improve communication. It is a proactive therapy for the best interest of the couple.CoHM offers a free 10-minute virtual consultation for those unsure about their therapy sessions.About Centre of Healing Minds (CoHM) CanadaThe Centre of Healing Minds (CoHM) is a mental health and wellness centre with two locations in Mississauga, Ontario. CoHM provides counselling services for individuals, couples, and even families. These services offer valuable support and guidance to clients.CoHM offers both in-person and virtual sessions for client convenience, helping them overcome key relationship challenges and improve overall well-being.

