Westfalia Technologies Inc. Revolutionizes EV Charging with Launch of WEPLUG® Automated Charging System

WEPLUG® connected to an EV mid-charge.

WEPLUG® an automated overhead gantry system that connects to any EV charging port, revolutionizing infrastructure efficiency with DC fast-charging technology.

What makes combining WEPLUG® with our automated parking systems especially impactful is how we can orchestrate the movement of EVs across an entire system for charging.” — Ian Todd, EVP of Automated Parking

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westfalia Technologies Inc., a leader in automated parking solutions, today announced the launch of WEPLUG, an innovative automated DC fast-charging system designed to transform Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. This patented, breakthrough technology operates from an overhead gantry, automatically locating and connecting to EVs regardless of charging port position or type, maximizing infrastructure efficiency.Solving Critical EV Charging ChallengesThe WEPLUGcharging system addresses several persistent challenges in the electric vehicle ecosystem. The overhead gantry, equipped with an advanced vision system, precisely positions and lowers the WEPLUGconnector into an adapter manually inserted into the EV's charging port by the driver when they leave their EV. The adapter is available in different configurations to accommodate various makes and models of EVs. This technology eliminates a common point of failure in other sophisticated robotics solutions that bypass an adapter.“What makes combining WEPLUGwith our automated parking systems especially impactful is how we can orchestrate the movement of EVs across an entire system for charging." said Ian Todd, Executive VP of Automated Parking, "It's simple but powerful. We connect a car and charge it. Once finished, we move it to another spot in the facility whilst the overhead gantry moves to the next EV to be charged. Then we bring in the next EV that needs charging to that same spot thus adding it to the charging queue. This intelligent choreography enables fewer charging points, and a single gantry to service significantly more vehicles, dramatically improving efficiency while reducing infrastructure costs that allow a variety of configurations possible with WEPLUG’s smart design.”Single-Point Infrastructure Maximizes ROIWEPLUGoffers a robust, practical solution that saves substantial space compared to conventional EV charging options. Unlike traditional charging solutions that require extensive electrical infrastructure and more room at every parking space, WEPLUGutilizes a single utility connection integrated into the gantry system to service multiple vehicles per installation. This innovative, compact approach dramatically reduces installation costs, electrical infrastructure requirements, and construction complexity for developers, property managers, and parking facility operators.The system delivers powerful 50kW DC fast charging capability, bringing most electric vehicles from low battery to approximately 80% capacity in around one hour or less, addressing critical downtime concerns for EV owners and fleet operators.Versatile Applications Across Multiple SectorsThe WEPLUGsolution is adaptable to numerous covered environments including:• Automated parking systems in new developments• Fleet and delivery vehicle facilities requiring continuous round-the-clock charging• Conventional covered parking facilities including corporate lots, airports, and college campuses*• Larger car dealerships maintaining multiple electric vehicles*If overhead space allowsWEPLUGinherits Westfalia Technologies' signature commitment to quality, built with the same exceptional engineering standards that have defined the company's automated systems for over 30 years. This US-Based integrated approach ensures consistent performance and durability that clients have come to expect from Westfalia's industry-leading automation solutions. WEPLUG, Charging forward.For more information about WEPLUGor to schedule a demonstration visit WestfaliaUSA.com/WEPLUG today!About Westfalia TechnologiesFounded in 1992, Westfalia Technologies designs, manufactures, and implements innovative automation solutions that optimize spaces and drive growth for businesses across industries. With over three decades of experience revolutionizing space optimization, Westfalia delivers reliable, low-risk parking and warehouse automation systems that maximize space utilization while enhancing operational efficiency. Our vertically integrated approach ensures unmatched quality and reliability, with US-based design and manufacturing providing responsive support throughout the entire project lifecycle. Through our automated parking solutions, Westfalia helps urban developers, architects, and property managers transform limited spaces into efficient, secure parking environments that elevate real estate value and inspire better living.Westfalia Technologies. Automating Spaces. Empowering Growth.

WEPLUG® Launch video

