NOW HIRING! TBI Special Agent – Drug Investigation Division Criminal Investigator 1 and CJIS Support Specialist – TIBRS Trainer

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1 Drug Investigation Division 1 Vacancy: Shelby County

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews and interrogations, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Monthly Salary: $5,591 – $8,915 Pay Incentives Above the Minimum: 5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification & Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience. This position will receive a $10,000 annual bonus for investigative duties performed in Shelby County.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 67902. This position will remain posted from May 14, 2025 – May 20, 2025 for five (5) business days.

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST TIBRS Trainer – CJIS Support Center TBI Headquarters, Nashville 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for developing training materials, scheduling and instructing all classes for the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS), including the annual conference. Complies with FBI and state audit requirements by maintaining accurate and complete documentation of each training session. Conducts training sessions according to TIBRS Rules and TIBRS Training Procedures. Prepares and submits lesson plans for Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Commission for approval. Provides technical assistance to law enforcement agencies, colleges, and universities for assistance with the reporting of crime incidents to TBI. This position requires proficiency with creating documents and presentations using Microsoft Offices Suite products and frequent overnight travel to teach classes across the state.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $4,017 – $6,039

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 67924. This position will remain posted from May 14, 2025 – May 20, 2025 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.