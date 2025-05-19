Bountiful Financial Launches Faith-Aligned US Equity Index for European Investors

Bountiful Enhancing the Common Good Index Focuses on Companies Making the World Better.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bountiful Financial today announced the launch of the Bountiful Enhancing the Common Good US Index, a values-based equity benchmark designed to translate Christian moral teachings into a disciplined investment framework. The index is an underlying benchmark for a euro-denominated exchange-traded product launched by Leonteq, offering investors a new way to align portfolios with purpose.

“This index allows faith-based investors to identify companies they want to support with their capital and make an impact this way,” said Taber Johnson, Chief Investment Officer at Bountiful Financial. “It creates an on-ramp for faith-based investors to participate in capital markets without compromising their beliefs.”

The benchmark reflects the guiding principles of the common good as articulated in Catholic Social Teaching and championed by the late Pope Francis. Inspired by his vision of “integral human development,” the index prioritizes companies whose products and practices support human dignity, community resilience, healthcare access, education, and responsible stewardship of resources. These values are operationalized through structured, belief-informed filters — ensuring the index remains grounded in both moral clarity and institutional rigor.

Developed in partnership with German benchmark administrator LIXX GmbH and supported by thematic data and investment advisory from Impact Cubed, the index applies strict liquidity, revenue criteria, and risk-based weighting to ensure concentration is limited and diversification is preserved.

Leonteq Launches European-Traded ETP

Leonteq has launched an ETP+ product (Ticker: GODUS SW; ISIN: CH1292092033) that tracks the index 1:1 in euro terms. The product is fully collateralized through a mechanism operated by SIX Group, trades daily, reinvests dividends, and is available to both institutional and retail clients.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Bountiful Financial in bringing the Bountiful Enhance the Common Good index to life,” said Aston Chan, CIO, Head of Investment Solutions at Impact Cubed. “This highlights the importance of enabling investors to align their investments with their values and long-term sustainability objectives in a thoughtful and transparent way.”

Faith-Based Investing, Reinvented

This is the first in a planned suite of indices designed for faith-aligned capital deployment. Future index products will reflect other Christian traditions and interfaith values.

“The common good is not an abstraction — it’s an investment philosophy,” Reid Steadman, Chief Executive Officer of Bountiful, added. “Our hope is that this index helps build a bridge between conviction and capital.”

About Bountiful Financial

Bountiful Financial democratizes faith-based investing. We pair cutting-edge artificial intelligence with institutional-grade governance to create transparent, rule-based indices that align personal convictions with investment goals. Our mission is to empower individuals and institutions to reflect their spiritual values in how they invest with clarity, integrity, and conviction.

Legal Disclaimer:

