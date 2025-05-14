USDA announces $26.5 million in grant funding available through the Local Agriculture Market Program

News

May 14, 2025

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced $26.5 million in grant funding available through the Local Agriculture Market Program (LAMP) to help local and regional food entities develop, coordinate, and expand producer-to-consumer marketing, local and regional food markets, and local food enterprises. LAMP includes the Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP), Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP), and the Regional Food System Partnerships (RFSP). USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is accepting applications for the grant programs until June 27, 2025.

FMPP funds projects that develop, coordinate, and expand direct producer-to-consumer markets such as farmers markets, roadside stands, agritourism activities, community-supported agriculture programs (CSA), or online sales. LFPP funds projects that develop and expand local and regional food business enterprises that engage as intermediaries in indirect producer to consumer marketing such as shared-use kitchens, food hubs, and food incubators. RFSP supports public-private partnerships that plan and develop relationships between local and regional producers, processors, intermediaries, and institutional markets or institutional food service operations.

These programs require a 25% cost share of the amount of Federal funds being requested. The FMPP and LFPP cost share can be in the form of cash and/or in kind while the RFSP must be in the form of a cash contribution.

Application Information

Applications must be submitted electronically through www.grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 27, 2025. Any grant application submitted after the due date will not be considered unless the applicant provides documentation of an extenuating circumstance that prevented their timely submission of the grant application. Read more in AMS Late and Non-Responsive Application Policy .

AMS offers RFA webinars to help new applicants navigate the application process and understand best practices for the greatest chance of success. Additionally, Frequently Asked Questions are posted on the AMS Grants website , and grants management specialists are standing by to answer any incoming questions and emails during regular business hours.