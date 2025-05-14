USDA announces $72.9 million in grant funding available through Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

News

May 14, 2025

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced $72.9 million in grant funding available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). The program funds innovative projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops through marketing, education, and research. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is accepting applications until July 7, 2025.

Eligible applicants are agricultural agencies or departments of agriculture in the 50 States, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Participating states and territories will subaward funding to locally led projects to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, floriculture, and nursery crops. Those interested in applying for a subaward should apply directly through their state departments of agriculture. A list of state contacts is available on the SCBGP website.

SCBGP is funded through the 2018 Farm Bill and its funds are distributed to U.S. states and territories based on a formula that considers both specialty crop acreage and production value.

Application Information

Applications from states and territories must be submitted electronically through www.grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7, 2025. Any grant application submitted after the due date will not be considered unless the applicant provides documentation of an extenuating circumstance that prevented their timely submission of the grant application. More information is available in the AMS Late and Non-Responsive Application Policy .

For more information about grant eligibility, visit the SCBGP website or contact the SCBGP Team at scblockgrants@usda.gov .