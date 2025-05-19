CTS Launches Collaborative Tech Services, Empowering Orgs with Advanced Technology Solutions

Collaborative Tech Services to Offer Advanced SAP, VMware, and Advisory Solutions for Enterprise Organizations.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Technology Services (CTS), a trusted partner for business since 1989, today announced the creation of its new subsidiary, Collaborative Tech Services. This strategic expansion will allow Collaborative Tech Services to sharpen its focus on delivering transformative services designed to empower enterprise organizations.Building upon CTS’s decades of experience in providing comprehensive managed IT services, business process optimization, and software integration, Collaborative Tech Services will specialize in high-demand areas such as SAP modernization, virtualization solutions (including VCF), comprehensive IT health checks, and proactive “Art of the Possible” advisory services. This dedicated approach aims to provide enterprise organizations with the strategic guidance and specialized expertise required to navigate complex technology landscapes and achieve their future goals.“We are incredibly excited about the launch of Collaborative Tech Services,” said Eric Worth, Founder of Collaborative Technology Services (CTS). “This expansion allows us to dedicate even greater focus and resources to the evolving needs of the large enterprise, providing clients with access to advanced technologies and expertise that are critical for their scale and complexity. We believe Collaborative Tech Services, led by individuals with deep experience serving Fortune 500 clients, is uniquely positioned to be a true catalyst for their growth and success. Furthermore, we recognize the significant demand to navigate the complexities of moving to S/4HANA while often managing both on-premise and cloud solutions. Collaborative Tech Services will be instrumental in guiding them through these intricate transitions at an enterprise level.”Jennifer Oddo, Chief Operating Officer of Collaborative Tech Services, added, “Our mission at Collaborative Tech Services is to deliver tangible value to our clients from day one. By combining our deep technical expertise with a collaborative, client-centric approach, we will provide enterprise organizations with solutions that not only address their immediate challenges but also lay a solid foundation for future innovation and growth. We are committed to understanding their unique needs and exceeding their expectations at every step of their technology journey.”Collaborative Tech Services brings the stability and proven methodologies of its established parent company, CTS, combined with a dedicated focus on cutting-edge solutions tailored for the enterprise. The new company is actively building its team and is currently hiring for key positions, including SAP Basis Sr Consultants and VMware Enterprise Architects.For more information about Collaborative Tech Services and its offerings, please visit www.collaborativetechservices.com and follow their LinkedIn page About Collaborative Technology Services (CTS):Established in 1989, Collaborative Technology Services (CTS) has been a trusted partner for small and medium-sized businesses, providing a comprehensive suite of managed IT services, business process consulting, and software integration solutions. With over three decades of experience, CTS has built a strong reputation for reliability and expertise in helping SMBs optimize their technology and operations. www.coltechservices.com About Collaborative Tech Services:Collaborative Tech Services is a newly formed subsidiary of Collaborative Technology Services (CTS), dedicated to empowering enterprise organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, with transformative technology solutions. Specializing in SAP modernization, virtualization (VCF), health checks, and proactive advisory services, Collaborative Tech Services combines deep expertise, particularly within the Fortune 500 sector, with a collaborative approach to deliver tangible value and drive client success within complex organizational structures. www.collaborativetechservices.com

