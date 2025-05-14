Australian Home Exchange Platform 'People Like Us' Launches New Feature for Short-Stay Swaps

Happy people on the beach- Australia

Australian home exchange platform People Like Us launches Plutos—new tokens that make flexible, 1–3 night non-reciprocal stays easy and fair.

With Plutos, we’re the first home exchange network to offer a dedicated token just for short stays, whether that’s for a weekend in Byron Bay or a few days in Queenstown.” — Drew Seitam, Founder and CEO, People Like Us Home Exchange

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian-founded home exchange platform People Like Us (PLU) has introduced a new feature called Plutos, designed to support short, non-reciprocal home exchanges of 1 to 3 nights. The new functionality addresses a long-standing challenge in the home exchange model: how to make short stays work within a token-based system built primarily for longer visits.Launched in Sydney in 2018, People Like Us has grown into a global community of more than 11,000 homes in over 120 countries , yet it remains proudly Australian-owned and operated. The introduction of Plutos reflects the company’s continued innovation and responsiveness to member needs, especially in a region where weekend getaways and flexible travel are on the rise.Plutos are a new kind of home exchange token, complementing PLU’s existing system, Globes. While Globes are typically used for longer stays, members were reluctant to use them for short exchanges, preferring to save them for high-value trips.A Pluto allows a non-reciprocal home exchange of 1 to 3 nights.Members earn Plutos by hosting short stays without requiring a return stay.Plutos can be saved and combined—for example, two Plutos could cover a six-night stay, with host agreement.New PLU Premium members can unlock and convert a welcome Globe into a Pluto to begin using the platform right away.“With Plutos, we’re the first home exchange network to offer a dedicated token just for short stays,” said Drew Seitam, Founder of People Like Us.“It means more flexibility for our members and makes short breaks easier to arrange without depleting long-stay options. It’s about meeting people where they are—whether that’s for a weekend in Byron Bay or a few days in Queenstown.”The rollout of Plutos comes at a time of increasing interest in local, sustainable travel across Australia and New Zealand. By enabling short stays without monetary transactions, PLU offers an alternative to traditional short-term rentals while fostering connection and trust between members.About People Like UsFounded in Sydney in 2018, People Like Us is a global home exchange platform based on community, trust, and fairness. With thousands of exchanges completed across six continents, PLU is ranked #1 in the Homestay category on Trustpilot and hosts one of the largest home exchange communities on Facebook.

