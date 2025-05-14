Half-staff Flag Directive: Peace Officers Memorial Day

In honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day and in accordance with U.S. flag code, Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff upon all state buildings and grounds throughout the State of Idaho from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, May 15, 2025 .

Statement from Governor Little:

"It is so important that we recognize our fallen officers and their families for their sacrifice so the rest of us can live in safety and peace. Day in and day out, our law enforcement officers walk from their homes and head to work knowing full well the dangerous situations they could encounter in a typical work day. Their willingness to confront those dangers in their service to our communities and our state deserves our gratitude.

"This Peace Officers Memorial Day, we pay special tribute to Ada County Sheriff's Deputy Tobin Bolter, who lost his life in the line of duty last year. His wife, Abbey, has displayed unshakeable faith in the face of tremendous tragedy. We will continue to support Abbey and their baby - and ALL the loved ones of every fallen officer in our great state."