Winnipeg Brothers Embark on Global Marathon Challenge to Raise Awareness for Congenital CMV

WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brothers Rob and Charlie Tétrault from Winnipeg are set to participate in the World Marathon Challenge, an extraordinary event where they will run seven marathons on seven continents in seven consecutive days. This ambitious endeavor aims to raise awareness and funds for the Canadian CMV Foundation , supporting efforts to combat congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV).The challenge commences on January 31 in Antarctica, followed by marathons in Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, South America, and concluding in North America on February 6. Throughout this journey, the Tétrault brothers will cover a total of 295.4 kilometers.Their motivation stems from a personal commitment: Rob's son, Alexandre, was diagnosed with congenital CMV at birth. This experience led Rob and his wife to pledge their support towards making a difference in the lives of those affected by the virus. The brothers have since engaged in various endurance events, including marathons and Ironman competitions, to fundraise and advocate for CMV awareness.In 2022, Rob initiated " Run with Rob ," a campaign dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Canadian CMV Foundation by running across different provinces. To date, he has completed runs in Manitoba and New Brunswick, with plans to traverse Prince Edward Island later this year.The World Marathon Challenge represents not only a physical test for the Tétrault brothers but also an opportunity to spotlight the importance of universal screening for CMV in newborns. Their participation underscores a broader mission to promote early detection and intervention for congenital CMV, aiming to improve outcomes for affected infants and families.For more information about Rob Tetrault efforts to support the Canadian CMV Foundation, please the websiteRun with RobThe Canadian CMV Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness, promoting research, and supporting families affected by congenital cytomegalovirus. Through advocacy and education, the foundation strives to implement universal newborn screening and improve public health responses to CMV.

