Global Rollout: Maticz’s White Label Crypto Wallet Now Supports 20+ Fiat Currencies and 10 Languages

Maticz’s upgraded White Label Crypto Wallet supports 20+ fiat currencies and 10+ languages — fast, secure, and customizable for fintech, e-commerce, and gaming.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maticz, a leading blockchain solution provider, is proud to announce the global expansion of its White Label Crypto Wallet, now featuring support for more than 20 fiat currencies and 10 international languages.Designed to empower firms across fintech, e-commerce, gaming, and emerging Web3 sectors, this launch indicates a significant step toward accessible, secure, and globally adaptable digital finance.As the adoption of cryptocurrencies accelerates, companies are racing to offer user-friendly digital wallets and white-label crypto exchanges that reflect the preferences and needs of a worldwide user base. Maticz’s advanced white label solution delivers an enterprise-grade, fully brandable crypto wallet with global-ready features built in.Address a Global MarketDigital transformation and decentralization have sparked a pressing need for customizable crypto wallets that are easy to deploy and capable of serving users in multiple markets. This evolution helps businesses bridge that gap with native support for over 20 fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, INR, JPY, AUD, CAD, and ZAR and language localization for 10 major world languages including English, Spanish, French, Mandarin, Arabic, Portuguese, Japanese, Russian and German.When it’s a fintech startup in Europe, a gaming platform in Southeast Asia, or an e-commerce business in South America, Maticz’s white label wallet offers seamless integration and personalization options that serve users’ local preferences and regulatory environments.One Wallet, Limitless Use CasesThe upgraded white label wallet isn’t just limited to basic storage and transfers. It delivers powerful functionality that can be tailored to various industries:Fintech & DeFiLaunch next-gen financial services with secure wallet integration, fiat on-ramps, and DeFi connectivity. Enable users to trade, lend, stake, and manage assets within a compliant, branded ecosystem.E-Commerce and RetailFacilitate global crypto payments with real-time fiat conversion and seamless checkout integration, all under your brand. Offer your customers secure, fast, and borderless transactions while expanding into new digital markets.Gaming & MetaverseAuthorize in-game token storage, NFT trading, and cross-platform rewards with blockchain-based security. Deliver immersive Web3 experiences while maintaining full control over branding and assets.Enterprise and SaaSBuild secure B2B crypto wallet solutions with customizable access controls, KYC, and reporting tools. Empower your clients with reliable digital asset management tailored to business needs.Travel and HospitalityAllow travelers to book services using crypto with real-time conversions and instant confirmations. Enhance customer experience while tapping into a global, tech-savvy user base.Telecom and Digital ServicesOffer digital wallets for prepaid recharges, bill payments, and value-added services with crypto support. Unlock new revenue streams and build user trust with secure, decentralized solutions.Additionally, businesses looking for crypto-based checkout systems can integrate Maticz’s white label crypto payment gateway for seamless transactions across global markets.“Our goal was to develop a plug-and-play wallet infrastructure that businesses of any size, anywhere in the world, could make their own,” said Jack Winston, Senior Blockchain Developer at Maticz. “This update ensures our clients can go to market faster with localized, user-friendly wallets that reflect the identity and functionality their customers expect.”Key Features of the Global White Label Crypto WalletTo meet the evolving needs of a global user base, Maticz has equipped its white label crypto wallet with a comprehensive set of features. Each functionality is designed to offer flexibility, security, and scalability across industries and regions.Multi-Currency SupportThe wallet enables seamless transactions in over 20 global fiat currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, INR, and JPY. It automatically converts values based on real-time exchange rates, ensuring smooth crypto-to-fiat operations for businesses and users.10+ Language OptionsWith support for more than 10 major world languages, the wallet ensures a localized user experience. This enhances user engagement and accessibility, helping businesses scale over diverse linguistic regions with ease.Multi-Chain CompatibilityThe wallet supports multiple blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Solana. This allows users to store, send, and receive a wide range of cryptocurrencies and tokens within one unified interface.Fiat On-Ramp and Off-Ramp IntegrationThe wallet integrates with popular fiat gateways, allowing users to buy and sell crypto directly using their bank accounts or cards. This simplifies the crypto onboarding process for first-time users.KYC/AML ModulesIntegrated automated KYC and AML features help businesses meet compliance standards globally. These tools can be customized to match regulatory requirements in specific areas, reducing legal risks.Security-First ArchitectureEnd-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication (2FA), and biometric login options ensure maximum wallet security. The infrastructure also supports cold wallet integration for secure offline storage of high-value assets.Customizable UI/UXBusinesses can customize every aspect of the wallet interface, including logos and color schemes, dashboard layout, and feature accessibility. This promotes brand consistency while increasing consumer trust and recognition.Cross-Platform AvailabilityThe wallet is accessible via web, Android, and iOS platforms, ensuring a consistent and responsive experience across devices. This allows users to manage their crypto assets anytime, anywhere, from any device.Real-Time Transaction MonitoringBuilt-in tools allow users and administrators to track wallet activity and transaction history in real time. This improves transparency, boosts trust, and helps with financial planning and reporting.For Startups and Enterprises AlikeUnlike building a wallet solution from scratch, which can be time-consuming, complex, and expensive, Maticz’s white label crypto wallet app dramatically reduces development time and cost. Clients can go live in a matter of weeks, fully equipped with a modern, scalable digital wallet that meets international usability and compliance standards.This rollout opens the door for non-crypto-native businesses to enter the space with minimal technical overhead. Retailers, fintechs, telecom operators, travel companies, and loyalty platforms can easily offer crypto payment, reward, or savings features under their brand, using the wallet as a launchpad.Availability and ContactThe newly upgraded white label crypto wallet is now available to both new clients and existing partners. Interested companies can schedule a personalized demo or request more information by reaching us at sales@maticz.com or +91 9384587998.

