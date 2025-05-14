Innovative Proptech Firm Repliers Secures Additional Funding From Scale Shift Ventures To Accelerate Growth

Repliers Receives Additional Funding From Scale Shift Ventures AI-Powered NLP for Real Estate Listing Searches A new developer portal, designed to make managing Repliers integration easier and more efficient than ever.

Scale Shift Ventures, investor in early-stage proptech and AI-driven real-estate solutions, announces additional funding for innovative proptech firm Repliers.

TORONTO, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scale Shift Ventures, a leading investor in early-stage proptech and AI-driven real-estate solutions, has announced its commitment to an additional undisclosed amount of funding to Repliers.

This funding builds on its initial seed investment in the innovative proptech company in July 2024, and will fuel continued product innovation and go-to-market expansion while positioning Repliers to sustain its remarkable pace toward 100 percent year-over-year revenue growth.

Key Platform Innovations Launched Since Initial Investment

Following Scale Shift’s 2024 backing, Repliers has delivered a series of new features:

- Developer Playgrounds: An interactive, in-browser sandbox where developers can explore and test Repliers’ APIs with real-time visual feedback, speeding up prototyping and reducing integration time.

- New Developer Portal: A centralized hub for documentation, API key management, usage analytics, and implementation guides, making it easier than ever for partners, brokerages, and proptech platforms to get started and monitor their implementation.

- AI-Powered NLP for Listing Searches: An advanced feature that enables developers to integrate natural language search into their products to deliver more intuitive search experiences.

- AI Image Search: Leveraging advanced AI technology, Repliers’ AI Image Search allows users to search directly through property images, so they can discover features that were previously hidden and unsearchable

- API Firewall: An enhanced level of API security which allows Repliers to distinguish between genuine traffic and potentially harmful requests, proactively monitor and block non-genuine traffic, and identify known abusers from around the world.

- Learn more about Repliers' Product Updates

“Scale Shift’s support has been transformative,” says Pat Arlia, Cofounder of Repliers. “With their strategic guidance and this new round of capital, we’re primed to scale our operations, deepen partnerships with brokerages and proptech firms alike, and close our Series A funding at an even stronger valuation. Our roadmap is packed with enhancements that will make Repliers the definitive infrastructure for the modern real-estate ecosystem.”

On Track for 100 Percent YOY Growth

Since launching its developer experience platform, Repliers has rapidly grown its customer base among brokerages and proptech companies across North America. The company attributes its success to a developer-first approach, flexible API architecture, and tailored support.

Scale Shift Ventures’ additional investment will support:

- Accelerating Go-to-Market: Expanding sales and customer-success teams to serve new markets.

- Product Innovation: Advancing AI roadmaps, and a continued focus on developer tools and experience.

- Talent Acquisition: Hiring engineers, data scientists, and industry specialists to maintain rapid feature velocity and customer-support excellence.

“In July 2024, we recognized Repliers’ vision for becoming the Stripe of real estate,” said Senthu Velnayagam, Managing Partner of Scale Shift Ventures. “Since then, their team has rolled out key platform enhancements, accelerating customer acquisition across North America, and nearing a doubling of ARR. That’s why we’re increasing our investment, as we believe that Repliers will continue to redefine the developer experience in the industry through its developer-focused tools and AI capabilities.”

About Scale Shift Ventures

Scale Shift Ventures is an early-stage venture firm specializing in proptech, real-estate tech, and AI startups. Backed by entrepreneurs in Canada and the U.S., Scale Shift provides strategic capital, domain expertise, and hands-on support to accelerate growth and drive category leadership.

About Repliers

Repliers is the developer experience platform for real estate data. Much like Stripe is for payments, Twilio is for communications, and Plaid is for financial data, Repliers eliminates the complexity of working with real estate data so developers can focus on building great products.

