Ipsos and CurbCutOS Deepen Collaboration to Support EAA Compliance Ahead of June 2025 Deadline

Meet EAA Requirements with Confidence and Clarity

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the European Accessibility Act (EAA) enforcement deadline approaches on June 28, 2025, long-time partners Ipsos , a global leader in research and insights, and CurbCutOS , a disability-led digital accessibility company, are expanding their efforts to help organizations meet the new EU requirements and build more accessible digital experiences. The EAA introduces mandatory accessibility standards across digital products and services, including websites, mobile apps, e-commerce platforms, and self-service terminals, for any organization doing business in the European Union. With non-compliance carrying legal, reputational, and financial risks, companies across industries are facing growing pressure to act.Proven Expertise, Practical SolutionsIpsos and CurbCutOS have been working together to provide organizations with a unique blend of actionable data and accessibility expertise. Ipsos delivers behavioral insights to identify current gaps and user challenges, while CurbCutOS facilitates digital accessibility solutions to help organizations meet compliance requirements.The Time to Act Is NowAccording to Ipsos research, global awareness of digital accessibility is growing, but many organizations still underestimate the scale of change required. Together, Ipsos and CurbCutOS are equipping clients with the clarity, tools, and support they need to move quickly and confidently toward EAA readiness.Empowering Change Across IndustriesWhether in ecommerce, healthcare, finance, or public services, CurbCutOS and Ipsos offer a path forward for organizations seeking to align with the EAA and unlock new opportunities in the process. Their joint offerings include accessibility assessments, user testing with people with disabilities, compliance audits, and implementation support, all designed to deliver measurable, lasting impact. To learn more and begin your organization’s accessibility journey, visit www.curbcutos.com About CurbCutOSCurbCutOS is a disability-led digital accessibility company helping organizations achieve compliance, create accessible digital experiences, and unlock new markets.About IpsosIpsos is a leading global market research firm that delivers essential insights into people, markets, and trends to drive better decisions and strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.