isofy Joins Flexible Space Association to Support the Future of Connected Workspaces in the UK

isofy Joins Flexible Space Association

As isofy expands across the UK and Europe, its membership deepens its commitment to the operators shaping the future of flexible work.

LONDON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- isofy, the network management platform built for coworking and flexible workspaces, is proud to announce its new service provider membership with the Flexible Space Association (FlexSA), the UK’s trade association for the flexible workspace industry.As more businesses embrace hybrid and distributed work, flexible workspace operators are increasingly tasked with delivering secure, scalable, and high-performing connectivity. isofy’s membership with FlexSA reinforces its commitment to the UK market and aligns with its mission to simplify connectivity for operators across single and multi-site portfolios.“FlexSA plays a vital role in connecting the operators, partners, and innovators shaping the future of work,” said Zach McNamara, CEO of isofy. “Becoming a part of this network reinforces our commitment to supporting the operators behind today’s most dynamic workspaces. We’re here to simplify the complex, so technology never stands in the way of delivering an exceptional experience.”isofy provides a cloud-based network management platform that enables operators to create private, secure networks for each member or company in their space, automate onboarding, and manage network performance in real time—all without the overhead or complexity of traditional enterprise IT infrastructure. With support for integrations that many operators are already using, isofy helps operators create seamless experiences from day one.“We’re pleased to welcome isofy as a service provider member,” said Jane Sartin, Executive Director of the Flexible Space Association. “As demand grows for smart, scalable digital infrastructure in flexible workspaces, businesses such isofy play an important role in supporting their success. We look forward to their contributions to the FlexSA community.”The announcement comes as isofy expands its footprint across the UK, working with operators of all sizes to improve member satisfaction, reduce IT burden, and deliver secure, reliable internet experiences in every corner of their space. As part of its FlexSA membership, isofy upholds the association’s Code of Conduct, which promotes service quality, professionalism, and integrity.About isofyisofy delivers simplified, secure, and scalable network management built for the unique needs of coworking and flexible workspaces. Through a centralized, web-based platform, isofy’s solution enables operators to deliver enterprise-grade connectivity that’s effortless to manage and built to scale. Learn more at https://isofy.tech/ About the Flexible Space AssociationThe Flexible Space Association (FlexSA) is the voice of the UK’s flexible workspace industry. With members comprising the operators of serviced and managed offices, coworking space, business centres, workshop units and virtual office providers, it supports and promotes the industry through advocacy, events, education, and policy work. Learn more at https://www.flexsa.co.uk/

