UK-India Free Trade Agreement 2025: A New Era for UK Job Seekers

The UK-India FTA boosts job prospects for Indian professionals. Get Sponsored Job helps you make the most of it.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly three years of negotiations, the United Kingdom and India have finalised a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), announced on 6 May 2025. This deal is considered one of the most significant post-Brexit trade achievements for the UK and a strategic win for India. The deal, described by both governments as ambitious and mutually beneficial, is set to reshape the economic relationship between the world’s fifth and sixth largest economies, with wide-ranging implications for businesses, professionals, and Indian students.The United Kingdom’s job market in 2025 is more accessible than ever for Indian professionals. For job seekers aiming to secure sponsored employment in high-demand sectors, navigating this evolving landscape can be complex. This is where Get Sponsored Job stands out as a vital partner, guiding candidates through every stage of their UK job search.Mayuri Rajput, Career coach and co-founder of Get Sponsored Job, said that, “The FTA strengthens recognition of Indian qualifications in the UK and opens access to sectors like IT, finance, law, and telecom. This directly supports Indian professionals aiming to transition from education to employment. Indian professionals working in the UK temporarily are now exempt from paying National Insurance for up to three years, if they're already contributing to EPFO in India. This relief reduces employment costs for Indian companies and could lead to more UK job sponsorships.”How the FTA Benefits Indian StudentsWhile student visa regulations remain untouched, the trade agreement creates a more favourable employment environment for Indian graduates looking to stay and work in the UK post-study. Several elements of the FTA indirectly support smoother integration into the UK job market:Mutual Recognition of Qualifications: Degrees and certifications in sectors like law, accounting, architecture, and digital services will be more widely accepted, improving employability.Improved Access to Skilled Roles: Indian graduates will find it easier to apply for jobs under the Skilled Worker route due to streamlined visa processes and expanded professional mobility.Double Contribution Convention (DCC): Graduates transitioning into employment may benefit from this measure, which eliminates dual social security payments for up to three years.Greater Employer Engagement: With more Indian companies expected to invest in the UK under the FTA, graduates with knowledge of both markets may be increasingly in demand.Stronger Academic Ties: The agreement is likely to encourage more UK-India university collaborations, joint programmes, and scholarship opportunities, enhancing student experience and outcomes.While the agreement does not introduce new visa categories or alter the UK’s points-based immigration system, it introduces measures that simplify short-term professional mobility and improve post-study work prospects. Despite these opportunities, the process of finding a sponsored job, applying for a visa, and ensuring compliance with Home Office requirements can be daunting. Get Sponsored Job is uniquely positioned to help candidates succeed by offering:Curated Job Listings:Access to a constantly updated database of UK employers licensed to sponsor Skilled Worker visas, including roles in high-demand sectors.CV and Interview Coaching:Tailored advice to help candidates stand out to UK employers, from CV optimisation to interview preparation, ensuring they meet both employer and visa requirements.Up-to-Date Policy Insights:Regular updates on changes to the ISL, salary thresholds, and sector-specific visa rules, so candidates are always prepared for the latest requirements.Personalised guidance:Get Sponsored Job tracks evolving job market trends and offers personalised advice and strategies to help you stand out in the competitive UK job.Networking:Connecting you with private communities where job seekers can connect, share leads, and learn from each other’s experiences, building valuable peer support during the job search.No Direct Change to Student Visas, But Indirect BenefitsThe UK government has clarified that student visas were not part of the FTA discussions, and the UK’s points-based immigration system remains unchanged. This means Indian students must continue to meet the existing requirements for study and post-study work visas, including the Graduate Route, which allows graduates to remain in the UK for up to two years after completing their studies. However, the agreement’s focus on professional mobility and recognition of qualifications is expected to make it easier for Indian graduates to transition into skilled roles after their studies.Additionally, the agreement is anticipated to foster deeper academic partnerships, joint degree programs, and potentially more scholarships, as universities in both countries seek to capitalise on closer ties. The recent announcement of new UK university campuses in India, such as the University of York’s Mumbai campus, exemplifies this trend. “This agreement could pave the way for more UK universities to establish campuses or collaborate in India, making UK-style education more accessible while fostering career-ready graduates.”, Coach Mayuri Rajput added.As the FTA enhances mobility for skilled professionals, platforms like Get Sponsored Job are positioned to help bridge the gap between academic qualifications and access to the UK labour market. Once implemented, the agreement is set to transform the UK-India economic relationship, unlocking new opportunities for businesses, professionals, and students. Both governments have expressed their intention to build on this foundation, further expanding economic and commercial ties in the years ahead.

