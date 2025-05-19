New Report Warns of Long-Term Fallout from Healthcare Data Breaches

The cover of Patient Protect’s new research report on the long-term cost of healthcare data breaches. The full report is available at www.patient-protect.com/research. A selection of critical statistics from the report’s “By the Numbers” section, illustrating the scope and severity of breach-related risk in U.S. healthcare. Patient Protect’s free online calculator lets healthcare providers estimate their 10-year breach exposure based on practice size, security posture, and breach type.

Patient Protect: Small medical practices face irreversible harm without stronger HIPAA protections

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, healthcare data breaches exposed the protected health information (PHI) of over 259 million Americans—approximately 81% of the U.S. population. While large health systems and national payers often dominate headlines, a new report from Patient Protect reveals that small and independent medical practices face the most devastating and lasting impacts.Titled The Economics of ePHI Exposure : A Long-Term Impact Model of Healthcare Data Breaches, the report is the first of its kind to model the 10-year financial fallout of HIPAA violations for small healthcare organizations. The findings paint a stark picture of how under-resourced clinics are struggling to survive in the face of increasingly frequent cyberattacks.“A data breach isn’t a one-time IT event—it’s a multi-year financial wound,” said Alexander Perrin, Co-Founder and CEO of Patient Protect. “Larger systems can absorb the shock. Independent providers often cannot.”The report introduces a predictive model designed to estimate the multi-year financial exposure caused by healthcare breaches. It accounts for practice size, breach volume, security posture, and patient fallout—offering smaller providers a realistic view of breach risk that goes far beyond traditional checklists.The analysis was developed by the Secure Care Research Institute, an initiative of Patient Protect focused on improving health equity and cybersecurity transparency through public-interest studies, breach modeling, and educational tools.“We built this model to fill a gap in the industry—something that quantifies not just what a breach costs today, but what it means years down the road,” Perrin added. “This is about business survival, not just compliance.”Report Access and ToolsThe full report is available for free at: www.patient-protect.com/research A companion calculator lets healthcare organizations estimate their own breach risk: www.patient-protect.com/hipaa-risk-calculator ContactFor interviews, media inquiries, or access to additional data, contact:info@patient-protect.com

