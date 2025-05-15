Phosphoramidite Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights on Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phosphoramidite industry has seen robust growth in recent years and presents significant potential for further expansion in the coming decade. Driven by numerous factors, the phosphoramidite market is primed to grow from $1.01 billion in 2024 to $1.09 billion in 2025, suggesting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The increasing demand for DNA and RNA synthesis, a growing fondness for mRNA-based therapeutics, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, and the surging interest in synthetic biology and genomic research, have fueled this notable progress.

Where Is The Phosphoramidite Market Headed In The Future?

More growth is on the horizon for the phosphoramidite market, forecasted to soar to $1.44 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The forecast period's growth can be attributed to an increased utilization of phosphoramidites, surging demand for custom DNA and RNA synthesis, and a growing need for high-purity phosphoramidites. Additionally, a shift towards personalized medicine and the burgeoning biopharmaceutical sector are also contributing to the upward trend. Major trends include the expansion of synthetic biology, the development of innovative phosphoramidite chemistries, significant advancements in genomic technologies, increasing activities in biotechnology, and the propagation of personalized medicine.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Phosphoramidite Market?

The expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector is slated to be a primary driver propelling the phosphoramidite market forward. The biopharmaceutical sector, which is responsible for the research, development, production, and commercialization of biologically derived medical products, such as vaccines, gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant proteins, has seen significant growth due to advancements in biotechnology, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising investments in research and development. The sector's expansion has resulted in an increased demand for phosphoramidites, which are key to synthesizing DNA and RNA for gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, and oligonucleotide-based drugs. As these therapies gain acceptance, the demand for phosphoramidites to produce synthetic nucleic acids will rise, boosting their use in biopharmaceutical research and production. For instance, according to the UK government, the core biopharmaceutical sector generated £46.7 $58.4 billion billion in revenue during 2022, equivalent to 43% of the life sciences industry's total turnover. Furthermore, the sector supports over 126,000 jobs and has seen substantial growth in R&D investments.

Who Are The Key Players In The Phosphoramidite Market?

Prominent players dominating the phosphoramidite market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Aragen Life Sciences, Twist Bioscience, Innovassynth Technologies I Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. TCI, Aurigene Services, Eurofins Genomics, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Link Technologies Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Biosynth Carbosynth, TriLink BioTechnologies, ChemGenes Corporation, Berry & Associates Inc., Lumiprobe Corporation, Hongene Biotech Corporation, Carbolink India Pvt. Ltd., PolyOrg Inc., Glen Research, and Gene Link Inc., among others.

What's The Latest Trend In The Phosphoramidite Market?

Major players in the market have shifted their focus towards developing sophisticated DNA synthesis services that enhance accuracy, speed, and sustainability, while diminishing hazardous waste in DNA manufacturin. For instance, in April 2022, US-based biotech firm Ansa Biotechnologies Inc., revealed the closure of an oversubscribed $68 million Series A financing round led by Northpond Ventures. The funding aims to expedite the development of Ansa's next-gen enzymatic DNA synthesis technology, known as phosphoramidite synthesis, broaden its R&D and manufacturing facilities, and launch a customizable DNA synthesis service.

How Is The Phosphoramidite Market Segmented?

The phosphoramidite market is segmented by type, synthesis method, application, and end-user. The type subcategories include Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA Phosphoramidites, Ribonucleic Acid RNA Phosphoramidites, Labeled Phosphoramidites, Modifier Phosphoramidites, and Other Types. By synthesis method, the market is divided into H-Phosphonate Method, Phosphoramidite Method, and Trivalent Phosphorus Compounds Method. By application, the sectors include Gene Synthesis, Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA Sequencing, Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA Amplification. The end-user segment consists of the Academic Research, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Biotechnology Industry.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Phosphoramidite Market?

In 2024, North America occupied the top spot in the phosphoramidite market. However, Europe is expected to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

