Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

Pemphigus Vulgaris Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Market Size Indicate About The Market Dynamics?

The pemphigus vulgaris market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.80 billion in 2024 to $1.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing adoption of biologic therapies, rising incidence of genetic predisposition, growing prevalence of pemphigus vulgaris, the growing role of biosimilars, and enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

How Is The Market Expected To Perform In The Coming Years?

The pemphigus vulgaris market size is expected to witness robust growth in the next few years. It will escalate to $2.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in clinical trials, growth in precision medicine, expansion of digital health solutions, increasing demand for biologics, and escalating use of telemedicine. The major trends during this forecast period include advancements in biologic therapies, regulatory approvals, the adoption of combination therapies, the development of personalized medicine, and innovations in oral formulations of biologic therapies.

What Are The Key Market Drivers Propelling The Market Growth?

The prevalence of autoimmune diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pemphigus vulgaris market going forward. Autoimmune diseases are disorders in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the body's healthy cells, tissues, or organs. The prevalence is increasing due to genetic predisposition, environmental triggers, and lifestyle changes. Individuals with a family history of autoimmune diseases are more likely to develop them due to inherited immune system vulnerabilities. More individuals are being diagnosed with conditions like pemphigus vulgaris, driving the demand for advanced therapies. The Mayo Clinic Health System indicates the global incidence and prevalence of autoimmune diseases are rising with annual increases estimated at 19.1% and 12.5%, respectively. Thus, the prevalence of autoimmune diseases is fuelling the growth of the pemphigus vulgaris market.

Who Are The Key Players Dominating The Market?

Major companies operating in the pemphigus vulgaris market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Sanofi S.A, Biogen Inc., Genentech, Genmab A/S, argenx SE, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., HanAll Biopharma Co. Ltd., Artiva Biotherapeutics, Cabaletta Bio Inc., SinoMab BioScience Limited, Topas Therapeutics GmbH, Principia Biopharma Inc., Serpin Pharma LLC, Syntimmune Inc., and International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation.

What Are The Emerging Trends Enhancing Market Growth?

Major companies are focusing on investment solutions to improve treatment efficacy and expand therapeutic options. Investment solutions integrate financial strategies and resources dedicated to treatment development, research, and market introduction. As an example, the Patient Access Network Foundation PAN Foundation launched a financial assistance program offering up to $6,600 per year for eligible patients with pemphigus vulgaris to cover deductibles, copays, and coinsurance costs.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The market is segmented based on Diagnosis And Treatment Diagnosis, Treatment, Population Type Pediatric, Adults, Geriatric, Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and End-User Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End-Users. The sub-segments include Diagnosis Clinical Examination, Skin Biopsy, Direct Immunofluorescence, Serological Tests, Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR, and Treatment Pharmacological Therapy, Non-Pharmacological Therapy.

What Are The Key Regional Insights?

North America was the largest region in the pemphigus vulgaris market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is envisioned to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

