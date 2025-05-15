Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a leap from $2.10 billion in 2024 to $2.39 billion in 2025, the growth of the next generation in-vehicle networking IVN market is undeniable. The impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.9% reflects the industry's recognition of pressing needs like linked vehicles, electrifying vehicles, and advanced connectivity features, bolstered by increasing disposable income. This steady, vibrant progress is mirrored by the vision of the upcoming years, wherein the global market size is set to zoom to $3.97 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.5%.

What's behind this steady climb of the next-generation IVN market size?

Digging deeper, it's clear that the growth dynamics are complex and diverse. A surge in vehicular production is paralleled by a mounting demand for passenger cars. The need for enhanced networking infrastructure and higher data processing power in vehicles feeds into this trend, as does the ever-present pressure of environmental responsibility. Market trends provide further clarifications, with major shifts spotted towards advanced electronic control units, cutting-edge network technologies, strategic collaborations, software-defined vehicles, and the integration of artificial intelligence.

How is the electric vehicle EV trend influencing the next-generation IVN market?

A significant driver behind the growth of the next-generation in-vehicle networking IVN market is the snowballing demand for electric vehicles EVs. Running partially or entirely on electricity instead of gasoline or diesel, EVs are gaining traction for their robust response to carbon emissions, lower operating costs, and energy independence. Catering to a more environmental-conscious demographic and governmental climate change concerns, EVs, with their zero tailpipe emissions, emerge as a crucial element in curbing air pollution and aligning with global carbon reduction goals.

Fundamentally, next-generation IVN becomes integral to EV functionality. It enables seamless communication between various electronic systems within the vehicle, thus facilitating the integration of advanced features and an optimal performance. The International Energy Agency's report in April 2023 confirms this trend, stating that global electric vehicle sales hit a whopping 14% of all new car sales in 2022, up from 9% in 2021.

Who are the key players in the next-generation IVN market?

Major industry stakeholders include Robert Bosch GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Aptiv PLC, TE Connectivity PLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Molex LLC, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation., ON Semiconductor Corporation, HARMAN International Industries Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., TEKTRONIX INC., Marvell Technology Inc., Nexperia BV, HMS Networks AB, ARASAN CHIP SYSTEMS INC, ElectRay Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Dorle Controls LLC, tQCS Inc., and Embien Technologies India Pvt Ltd. These players are keen on innovating and developing components like multi-gigabit Ethernet chipsets to fast-track automotive connectivity.

How Is The Next-Generation IVN Market Segmented?

The next-generation IVN market is categorised according to:

1 Type: Infotainment, Climate Control, Navigation, Driver Assistance Systems DAS, Other Types

2 Connectivity Standards: Controller Area Network CAN, Local Interconnect Network LIN, FlexRay, Radio Frequency RF, Ethernet, Media-Oriented Systems Transport MOST

3 Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle LCV, Heavy Commercial Vehicle HCV, Automated Guided Vehicle AGV

4 Application: Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Infotainment

5 End-User Industry: Aerospace, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of The Next-Generation IVN Market?

From a regional perspective, North America topped the list, accounting for the largest chunk of the next-generation IVN market in 2024. However, come the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to race ahead, marking the fastest growth.

