Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Forecast To Reach $228.83 Billion By 2029 With 10.8% Annual Growth

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti-inflammatory drugs market size has grown rapidly in recent years. From $136.86 billion in 2024, it is predicted to reach $152.08 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%. Factors attributing to this growth include an aging population, rising prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases, increased over-the-counter availability, growing awareness of pain management, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

What Is The Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Growth Forecast?

Excitingly, the anti-inflammatory drugs market is anticipated to see even greater growth in the coming years, rising up to $228.83 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.8%. This increase in the forecast period can be put down to the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases, a growing demand for personalized medicine, an expanding geriatric population, supportive government initiatives, and rising preference for topical and targeted therapies.

What's Driving Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Growth Specifically?

A key factor driving the growth of the anti-inflammatory drugs market is the rising prevalence of arthritis. This condition, an inflammation of one or more joints causing pain, swelling, and stiffness, typically worsens with age. As people grow older and joints experience more wear and tear, the likelihood of developing arthritis increases. Anti-inflammatory drugs are beneficial in managing arthritis because they reduce joint inflammation and pain, helping patients maintain better mobility and perform daily activities with greater ease, ultimately improving their overall quality of life.

Who Are The Key Industry Players?

Prominent companies operating in the anti-inflammatory drugs market include Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Samsung Bioepis, and Lupin Limited.

What Emerging Trends Can We Witness?

Major companies in the market are focusing efforts on developing innovative formulations such as topical solutions to enhance targeted delivery and improve patient compliance. For instance, Lupin Limited, an India-based pharmaceutical company, launched the authorized generic version of PENNSAID Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution, 2% w/w of Horizon Pharma Therapeutics in the United States in December 2022. This development was rolled out to extend its U.S. generics portfolio and increase accessibility to affordable anti-inflammatory treatments.

How Is The Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmented?

The anti-inflammatory drugs market covered in this report is segmented into the following categories:

1 By Drug Class: Steroids, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs NSAIDs, Biologics And Biosimilars, Other Drug Classes

2 By Route of Administration: Parenteral, Oral, Topical, Inhalation

3 By Applications: Autoimmune Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Other Diseases

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Moreover, it is also divided into subsegments:

1 By Steroids: Corticosteroids, Mineralocorticoids

2 By Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs NSAIDs: Non-Selective Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs NSAIDs, Selective Cyclooxygenase-2 COX-2 Inhibitors

3 By Biologics And Biosimilars: Tumor Necrosis Factor TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin IL Inhibitors, Janus Kinase JAK Inhibitors, Other Biologics And Biosimilars

4 By Other Drug Classes: Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs DMARDs, Immunosuppressants, Antihistamines.

Any Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Regional Insights?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the anti-inflammatory drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is pegged as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

