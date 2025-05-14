Infopro Learning to Participate at Luxatia International’s 10th Corporate Learning & Development Summit

Infopro Learning to Spotlight AI‑Powered “Skill Velocity” Blueprint at Luxatia International’s 10th Corporate Learning & Development Summit

PLAINSBORO , NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning will be participating in Luxatia International’s 10th Corporate Learning and Development Summit, taking place May 15–16, 2025, at the Eurostar Berlin Hotel. On May 16 at 9:10 CET, Executive Vice President and Chief Learning Architect Arun Prakash will deliver an insight-rich session titled, “Accelerating Skill Velocity: How AI Is Revolutionizing Skills-Based Talent Development.”Arun Prakash’s interactive presentation will illustrate why 70 percent of digital transformation programs stall not for lack of technology, but for lack of human capability, and how AI can close that gap. Attendees will explore data-driven readiness diagnostics, a structured four-phase acceleration framework, and pragmatic tactics for embedding AI as both subject matter and enabler inside the learning ecosystem. Participants will receive an exclusive Digital Fluency Assessment Tool, and an implementation roadmap designed to cut time-to-proficiency by up to 47 percent.Infopro Learning’s Director of Sales, Vikrant Sharma, will also attend the two-day summit to connect with learning, HR, and digital transformation leaders and share success stories of AI-enabled workforce initiatives.Hosted by Luxatia International, the summit gathers senior L&D, HR, and business executives to explore breakthrough approaches in learning innovation, gamified upskilling, AI-driven mentorship, and culture change.About Infopro LearningBuilding Your Performance-Ready WorkforceAt Infopro Learning, we’re driven by a singular purpose: unlocking human potential. For over 30 years, we’ve been transforming the way organizations develop their most valuable asset – their people. As a comprehensive learning and talent consulting agency, we drive integrated development across individuals, teams, and organizations to build a performance-ready workforce.A performance-ready workforce is one that combines the right skills, agility, and mindset to drive business success. It’s where individuals become proficient faster, teams deliver exceptional results, and organizations adapt swiftly to change.In today’s Human+AI era, performance-readiness means mastering new ways of working as AI disrupts traditional value streams and workflows. We empower organizations to navigate this transformation by cultivating the essential technological and human skills needed for evolving workflows, ensuring your workforce doesn’t just adapt to change but they drive it.Trusted by Fortune 500 companies globally and recognized with over 350 industry awards, we’ve helped millions of professionals unlock their potential. Ready to build your performance-ready workforce? Let’s start the conversation today.Email: info@infoprolearning.comWebsite: www.Infoprolearning.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.