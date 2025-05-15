Leading Driver In The Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market 2025: Rising Cyber Attacks Driving The Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next-gen biometric authentication market achieved significant growth recently, escalating from $54.64 billion in 2024 to an estimated $67.23 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.0%. Key factors behind this phenomenal growth include the rise in cybersecurity threats, data breaches, expanding demand for secure digital transactions, growth in smartphone-based fingerprint authentication, implementation of government-authorized biometric identification initiatives, and the proliferation of biometric attendance systems in workplaces.

Is the Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking ahead to the next few years, the market is poised for even more remarkable growth, with projections to reach $152.18 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.7%. Factors anticipated to drive this growth include a surge in the use of contactless biometrics in social spaces, advancement of 3D facial recognition technology, introduction of liveness detection systems to prevent spoofing, increased adoption of biometric authentication in digital identity verification, and expansion of mobile biometrics in e-government services.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=22074&type=smp

What Drives The Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market Growth?

In terms of industry development, the market will witness the application of artificial intelligence in biometric authentication, the integration of blockchain for secure identity management, advancements in behavioral biometrics, biometric authentication in decentralized finance, and the widespread adoption of contactless and touchless biometrics.

Furthermore, the report also highlights that the rise in cyber-attacks is another major factor expected to propel market growth. Cyber-attacks, which aim to breach or damage computer systems, networks, and data, have been increasing in frequency and sophistication. The surging prevalence of such attacks drives the need for advanced solutions like next-gen biometric authentication, which leverages AI-driven multi-modal biometrics, continuous authentication techniques, and blockchain integration to significantly lower cybercrimes across digital platforms and critical infrastructures.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-gen-biometric-authentication-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market?

The prominent industry players making significant strides in the next-gen biometric authentication market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Safron S.A., Thales Group, IDEMIA, Synaptics Inc., HID Global Corporation, ZKTeco Co. Ltd., Clear Secure Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Precise Biometrics, Suprema Inc., Aware Inc., IriTech Inc., BIO-key International Inc., BioID GmbH, and Luxand Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market?

These companies are placing a focus on innovations such as multimodal biometrics and contactless authentication to boost security, user experience, and identity verification across industries. These advancements are enhancing next-gen biometric authentication by delivering improved accuracy, security, and convenience through touch-free and multi-feature identity verification.

How Is The Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market Segmented?

The next-gen biometric authentication market is further segmented based on authentication type, technology, and end-users. The authentication types include single-factor and multi-factor authentication. By technology, the market is segmented into fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, palm print recognition, face recognition, signature recognition, among other technologies. In terms of end-users, it is broken down into government and defense, banking, financial services, and insurance BFSI, healthcare, information technology and telecom, retail, travel and hospitality, among others.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market?

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the next-gen biometric authentication market in 2024. In addition, the report profiles other significant regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biometrics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biometrics-global-market-report

Biometric Sensor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biometric-sensor-global-market-report

Biometric Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biometric-technologies-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.