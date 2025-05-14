Fresh Air Ducts Launches Statewide Indoor Air Quality Initiative as Maryland Households Brace for Allergy Season

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As allergy season looms and concerns about indoor air quality continue to rise, Fresh Air Ducts, a Maryland-based air duct and dryer vent cleaning company, has launched a new campaign aimed at improving the air Marylanders breathe—one home at a time.

The initiative, called “Breathe Clean Maryland”, comes on the heels of a spike in consumer awareness around airborne contaminants, mold buildup, and fire hazards associated with clogged dryer vents. With over 70% of homes in the state using forced air heating and cooling systems, the company’s mission is clear: make clean air accessible, affordable, and urgent.

“We’re not just cleaning vents—we’re protecting families,” said Izhak Imanwelof, founder of Fresh Air Ducts. “Indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air. People deserve to feel safe in their homes, and that starts with the air they breathe.”

A Hidden Threat in the Home

According to the EPA and CDC, indoor air pollutants are one of the top five environmental health risks. Poor duct maintenance can contribute to:

Aggravated asthma and allergy symptoms

Accumulated dust, pet dander, and mold spores

Increased fire risk from lint-filled dryer vents

Fresh Air Ducts uses high-powered vacuum systems and HEPA filtration to thoroughly clean HVAC systems and eliminate contaminants that standard filters miss.

Local Heroes, Real Results

In one recent Baltimore home, Fresh Air Ducts removed over 18 pounds of accumulated debris—restoring air flow, lowering utility costs, and drastically reducing allergy symptoms for the family.

“We’re seeing immediate improvements in air quality and system performance. It’s one of the most overlooked, high-impact home services out there,” Izhak Imanwelof added.

A Timely Mission

With wildfire smoke impacting East Coast air quality in 2024 and respiratory illnesses on the rise, indoor air safety is now a public health conversation, not just a home maintenance issue.

Fresh Air Ducts is offering free air quality assessments and discounted cleanings for first-time customers must call for details. Maryland residents can book online or by phone.

About Fresh Air Ducts

Fresh Air Ducts is a locally owned and operated air duct and dryer vent cleaning company serving homes and businesses across Maryland. With a reputation for professionalism, transparency, and real results, the company is redefining clean air—one vent at a time.

Service Area: Washington D.C. / Baltimore Maryland Region
Contact: 443-902-3323
Website: https://freshairductsllc.com/

Izhak Imanwelof
Fresh Air Ducts
+1 4439023323
freshairducts29@gmail.com
