2025 Mad Pride March and Celebration

July 12, Burlington, VT, Battery Park, 12 PM to 3 PM

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vermont’s annual Mad Pride March and Celebration returns to Burlington on Saturday, July 12, 2025, lifting up psychiatric survivors, mad people, and anyone the world has labeled “mentally ill.”Assembly: We will assemble at 12 PM in a parking lot located at King Street and South Winooski Avenue (essentially, one-half block east of the Hood Plant parking lot).March: Church Street Marketplace to Battery ParkMain Program: 1 PM – 3 PM on the Battery Park bandstandThis year’s keynotes feature two trailblazing voices in the mad movement:Sascha Altman DuBrul – Co-founder of The Icarus Project and author of Maps to the Other Side, Sasha transforms unapologetic madness into collective liberation.Leah Harris – Poet, storyteller, and psychiatric survivor whose electrifying performances spark community healing and radical vision.Additional programming will be announced soon. Complimentary lunch and commemorative T-shirts go to the first 150 participants.Access & InclusionASL interpreters are confirmed; other accommodations available on request. The march route and Battery Park are wheelchair accessibleRegistration & SponsorshipAdvance registration (not required but helpful) at: https://tinyurl.com/5cjeyasb For sponsorship inquiries: info@madpridevermont.org or 802-522-0215.Why Mad Pride?Borrowing from Gay Pride, Mad Pride rejects shame and challenges sanist discrimination. We celebrate mad identities, honor our history, and demand rights, dignity, and joyful community. Vermont Mad Pride envisions a kinder world for everyone who lives with trauma, distress, or difference—on our own terms.

