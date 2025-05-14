Submit Release
Japanese Singer-Songwriter NISHIOKA Ranks #26 on Spotify UK Top 50 with 'HANAZONO'

Screenshot of Spotify UK Top 50 playlist showing NISHIOKA’s song “HANAZONO” at rank 26.

NISHIOKA ranks #26 on Spotify UK Top 50 with “HANAZONO”.

Chart screenshot from iTunes UK Singer-Songwriter rankings, with NISHIOKA’s “HANAZONO” placed at number 5 on May 3, 2025.

Screenshot of the iTunes UK Singer-Songwriter Chart showing NISHIOKA’s “HANAZONO” ranked at #5.

Screenshot of TikTok interface showing 11 user videos that feature the song “HANAZONO” by NISHIOKA, highlighting global organic usage without paid promotion.

TikTok users around the world are organically using NISHIOKA’s “HANAZONO” in their videos, showcasing the song’s natural viral reach.

The song also charted at #5 on the iTunes UK Singer-Songwriter Chart without any SNS or ad promotion, drawing global attention for its raw emotion and story.

It's not about trends or algorithms. This song came from my life and reached people naturally. That's all.”
— NISHIOKA

OSAKA, JAPAN, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese independent singer-songwriter NISHIOKA has achieved a remarkable milestone. His latest single “HANAZONO” has charted at #26 on the Spotify UK Top 50, spreading organically among global listeners without any major media exposure or paid advertising.

Released on May 1, 2025, the song reached #5 on the iTunes UK Singer-Songwriter Chart just two days later, on May 3. Since then, it has steadily gained momentum through radio airplay in multiple countries and organic TikTok usage, with no industry push behind it.

While Nishinari — the district in Osaka where NISHIOKA was born and raised — has historically been known as one of Japan’s poorest neighborhoods, it is now attracting tourists as a destination in itself. Drawing from that background, “HANAZONO” is crafted with unembellished lyrics and a simple acoustic arrangement, standing in stark contrast to algorithm-optimized pop songs. On social media, fans have commented:

“This isn’t a trend — it’s a life story told through music.”

These voices reflect a growing base of listeners seeking something genuine in an industry often saturated with hype.

Without label funding or industry connections, NISHIOKA’s success is a testament to a new era of music — where songs resonate across borders solely through emotional depth and raw storytelling.

HANAZONO

