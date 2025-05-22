Workstatus Unveils Powerful New Features for Smarter Team, Budget & Project Management

Workstatus - The All-in-one workforce management software to gain detailed insights, streamline workflows, and maximize profits every day with ease. Workstatus introduces some new features to boost productivity and efficiency.

Workstatus rolls out powerful new features for project tracking, budgeting, invoicing, and team coordination to boost productivity and efficiency.

Our customers spoke, and we acted. From improved employee onboarding visibility to robust budget controls, these updates empower teams to work smarter, not harder.” — Parvessh Agarwal

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workstatus , a leading workforce management software, has introduced a range of powerful new features designed to streamline project tracking, team coordination, and workflow optimization for modern businesses.Key Updates Include:● Attendance & Jobsite Tracking:✔ Improved check-in/out process✔ Live location monitoring with jobsite filters✔ Duration tracking for more accountability● Budgeting & Billing Controls:✔ Streamlined check-in/out for faster attendance logging✔ Get alerts when budget thresholds are reached✔ Mark projects as billable or non-billable easily● Twilio & WhatsApp Integration:✔ Verify users via WhatsApp numbers✔ Enable two-factor authentication through WhatsApp✔ Configure communication templates at the org level● Invoice Management:✔ Create flexible, timesheet-based invoices✔ Use intuitive “mark as paid” feature✔ Export invoices quickly in just a few clicksWorkstatus is also visually enhanced, which makes budget management more intuitive. Some of the updates are:● Budget Chart Screen:✔ Visualize budget data with clear charts✔ Spot trends and variances instantly✔ Simplify budget tracking through visuals● Budget Report:✔ Track allocations and spending accurately✔ Organize reports by project or time frame✔ Use for internal planning and reviews● Financial & Budget Listing Screen:✔ View all financial data on one screen✔ Access reports and summaries quickly✔ Navigate budgets and invoices with ease● Bill Rate & Pay Rate History Tracking:✔ Record every bill/pay rate change✔ Ensure full transparency in pay history✔ Access historical data with timestampsAdditional ImprovementsWorkstatus has also added several important quality-of-life improvements based on user feedback:● Start Time Preference in Timesheets:✔ Set default start times for work entries✔ Log hours manually when needed✔ Save and submit timesheets in seconds● Easy Project Setup:✔ Customize views and layout options✔ Enable or disable project IDs✔ Upload logos to align with branding● Check Employee Onboarding Status:✔ Added Onboarding Screens to guide users through new features✔ Introduced Organization-level currency conversion settings✔ Added Free Trial feature selection during onboarding“These updates reflect our commitment to continuous improvement. We're focused on making Workstatus the most user-friendly and powerful workforce management tool ," added Parvessh Agarwal.The updates have been rolled out at no additional cost. Users will see the new features automatically upon logging into their accounts.● Why are Businesses Switching to Workstatus?✔ Powerful workforce analytics to optimize productivity and operational efficiency.✔ App & website usage monitoring to track productivity and eliminate distractions.✔ Compliance management with audit-ready reporting and policy enforcement.✔ Flexible customization options for dashboards, reports, and tracking preferences.✔ Enterprise-grade data security ensures compliance with industry standards and regulations.✔ Comprehensive reporting with real-time insights and customizable performance analytics.Workstatus streamlines workforce management, reducing the need to use multiple tools. Its powerful features enhance transparency, efficiency, and productivity to drive business growth.For more information about how Workstatus can streamline your workforce management and improve team efficiency, visit www.workstatus.io to start a free trial About WorkstatusWorkstatus simplifies workforce management for remote, in-office, and hybrid teams. It provides complete visibility into your team's activities with reliable insights into productivity patterns.Get selfie-based attendance tracking and shift management tools that help you organize your workforce efficiently. Manage time-off requests to maintain appropriate staffing levels while respecting your team's work-life balance.From small businesses to global enterprises, Workstatus automates routine administrative tasks so managers can focus on strategic priorities instead of paperwork.

Workstatus Just Got Smarter | New Features for Better Workforce Management

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.