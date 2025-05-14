Speak Up Africa galvanizes private sector engagement to accelerate malaria-elimination efforts in Africa

The Change the Story campaign and report amplifies the voices of women and girls and mobilizes the African private sector to accelerate malaria elimination.

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum, Speak Up Africa, incollaboration with the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA),and Malaria No More UK, launched the Francophone chapter of the Change the Story campaign andunveiled a new report, Change the Story, Save Lives: The Private Sector’s Role in Ending Malaria.The campaign aims to amplify the voices of women and girls and mobilize the African private sector toaccelerate malaria elimination. With the upcoming Global Fund 8th Replenishment and rising fundinggaps, 2025 represents a critical moment to unlock new resources and scale up impact.“This is your moment to co-invest for impact, because when Africa’s private sector leads, the world paysattention,” said Dr. Michael Adekunle Charles, CEO of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria. “TheGlobal Fund has saved millions of lives and strengthened health systems. Your investments now cansafeguard both economic resilience and public health.”The accompanying report calls on businesses to:Provide direct or in-kind support to national malaria control effortsChannel resources into the Global Fund’s 8th ReplenishmentJoin End Malaria Councils to drive multisectoral advocacy and resource mobilizationInvest in the new Voix EssentiELLEs Fund for Malaria Elimination , focused on women-led, community-driven efforts.“Africa’s fight against malaria needs to be bold and the private sector is a vital partner in that mission.”said Joy Phumaphi, Executive Secretary of ALMA and Board Chair of the RBM Partnership to EndMalaria “By joining End Malaria Councils and Funds and investing in community-led solutions, companiescan unlock the innovations and resources needed to deliver impact, protect lives, power economies, andachieve a malaria-free future.”Launched during the event, the Voix EssentiELLEs Fund for Malaria Elimination aims to mobilize $4million by 2030 to support flexible malaria funding for women and girls, and regional advocacy alignedwith national priorities.“To avoid losing years of progress in the fight against malaria, securing new and diversified sources offunding is urgent,” said Pierre N’gou Dimba, Minister of Health, Public Hygiene and UniversalHealth Coverage of Côte d’Ivoire. “The private sector has a direct stake in malaria elimination. Healthycommunities lead to thriving economies.”Women and girls continue to carry the greatest burden of malaria, yet remain underrepresented indecision-making and funding. “Investing in women and girls accelerates development. Women leadersstrengthen communities, drive innovation, and help lift families out of poverty. And we know that for every$1 invested in malaria control, we gain up to $60 in economic returns. Malaria-free communities are notjust healthier, they are more resilient, productive, and profitable” said Yacine Djibo, Executive Directorof Speak Up Africa.A 2024 study found that reducing malaria incidence by 90% by 2030 could boost the continent’s GDPby $126.9 billion. Malaria is not just a health issue, it is an economic barrier that weakens productivity,drives household spending, and constrains growth.As part of Speak Up Africa’s ongoing work with the private sector, the organization signed aMemorandum of Understanding with Canal+ Côte d’Ivoire and the National Malaria Control Program.The agreement builds on a five-year collaboration between Speak Up Africa and Canal+ Group, whichhas contributed more than $1.5 million in airtime and in-kind support.“Through our platform, we are proud to drive awareness and contribute to the fight against malaria,” saidAdama Koné, Director General of Canal+ Côte d’Ivoire. “Together with Speak Up Africa and theirpartners, we are committed to changing the story to end malaria in Africa.”

