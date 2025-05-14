Tourism on second G20 Tourism Working Group meeting

South Africa held a successful second G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal from 11 May until 13 May 2025.

The South African Minister of Tourism, Ms Patricia de Lille, warmly welcomed officials to South Africa during the opening ceremony on the first day, emphasising the importance for South Africa to be the first African host of the G20 Presidency.

“The G20 summit is more than just an event - it is a statement that Africa is ready to take its rightful place in global economic leadership. It demonstrates our proven ability to host safe, world-class events on this scale,” Minister De Lille stated.

The Director General of the South African Department of Tourism, Mr Nkhumeleni Victor Vele chaired the meeting which was attended by senior officials and experts in the tourism sector of the G20 members, invited guest countries and international organisations.

The Tourism Working Group continued discussions on South Africa’s four tourism priorities and deliverables as agreed during the first virtual meeting on 5 March 2025. They were as follows:

Priority 1: People-centred Artificial Intelligence (AI) and innovation to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-ups and MSMES. The Deliverable is to create an action plan to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-Ups and MSMES through AI and innovation.

Priority 2: Tourism financing and investment to enhance equality and promote sustainable development. The deliverable is to host a seminar on enhancing partnerships for tourism financing and investment for sustainable development.

Priority 3: Air connectivity for seamless travel. The deliverable is to agree on the G20 Tourism report on air connectivity for seamless travel.

Priority 4: Enhanced resilience for inclusive, sustainable tourism development. The G20 members are required to deliver an Action Plan for enhanced resilience for sustainable development.

In general, there was a broad expression of support for South Africa’s G20 presidency and proposed priorities, while making a commitment to refine the deliverables. During the second Tourism Working Group members also shared their best practice, experiences and recommendations for inclusion in the action plans and reports.

The 3rd and last G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will take place from 9 to 10 September 2025 in Mpumalanga Province. The outcomes of the TWG will inform the discussions at the G20 Tourism Ministers’ meeting on 12 September 2025 also in Mpumalanga Province.

The Tourism Working Group is among the 16 working groups of the G20 during South Africa’s Presidency focussing on “Solidarity, equality and sustainability”. The Tourism Working Group exchanged knowledge and best practices among the member countries with a view of crafting actionable deliverables.

Media enquiries:

Ms. Tasneem Carrim

Chief Director: Communications (Spokesperson)

Department of Tourism

Tel: +27 82 4679227

Email: tcarrim@tourism.gov.za



#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica