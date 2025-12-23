Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Kenny Morolong conduct oversight visit to Brits Water Treatment Works in North West

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, together with Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, conducted an oversight visit on Monday, 22 December 2025, to the Brits Water Treatment Works in Madibeng, North West, to confront prolonged delays in the upgrade of the critical bulk water infrastructure and demand urgent corrective action.

The Deputy Ministers were frank and unequivocal in their engagement with officials, stressing that the Madibeng Local Municipality and Magalies Water must move with urgency to complete the project. They warned that continued delays will not be tolerated and that consequence management will be enforced should timelines continue to slip.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo issued a clear directive that the municipality should urgently develop and submit an efficiency improvement plan, which must not only fast-track the completion of the upgrade but also address the long-term operation, maintenance and upkeep of the Plant to prevent future system failures.

“This project cannot remain in a perpetual state of completion. We want a clear efficiency improvement plan that accelerates delivery and ensures proper maintenance of the plant once completed. Communities cannot continue to suffer because of weak planning and poor execution. If delays persist, officials will be held accountable,” said Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

The Brits Water Treatment Works is a strategic bulk water supply project funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation through the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG) and implemented by the Magalies Water Board. The project is key to government’s broader efforts to support Water Services Authorities in meeting their constitutional obligation to provide safe, reliable and dignified water services. Once fully operational, the upgraded Plant will increase its treatment capacity from 60 to 80 megalitres per day, strengthening raw water treatment, pumping and pipeline systems and improving distribution to bulk reservoirs. More than 75 000 households in areas including Letlhabile, Mathotlung, Oukasie, Oskraal, Sonop, Brits CBD, Elansrand and surrounding industrial zones stand to benefit.

Deputy Minister Morolong emphasised that from the Presidency’s perspective, the timely completion of infrastructure projects is central to restoring public trust and ensuring that government commitments translate into real improvements in people’s lives.

“From the Presidency’s point of view, the completion of projects is non-negotiable. Delays undermine service delivery outcomes and erode public confidence in government. Infrastructure must move from plans and budgets to functioning assets that improve the daily lives of communities,” said Deputy Minister Morolong.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo further expressed concern that despite the completion of phases one and two of the project in 2020, which included refurbishment of the water treatment works, upgrading of the raw water pump station, and mechanical and electrical works, the project remains unfinished after multiple delays over an extended period. He called for firm milestones and strict monitoring to fast-track the outstanding phases, including the expansion of plant capacity and the upgrading of final water and distribution pipelines to command reservoirs.

The Deputy Ministers reaffirmed government’s commitment to decisive oversight, strengthened coordination between spheres of government and consequence management to ensure that the Brits Water Treatment Works is completed and becomes fully operational without further delay.

Oversight visits of this nature are essential to ensuring that public infrastructure projects deliver real value and tangible outcomes for communities. By intervening directly on the ground, government is able to unblock delays, enforce accountability and accelerate implementation. The visit to the Brits Water Treatment Works is a commitment by government on taking corrective action, strengthening coordination and ensuring that critical water infrastructure is completed and operational in the interests of reliable service delivery and community well-being.

