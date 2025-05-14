Radical Truths Summit to Address Global Trends in Surveillance, Psychological Manipulation, and Public Autonomy

Featured Speakers at the Radical Truth Summit and Registration Information Kimberly Mosby - TEDx Speaker, bestselling author and host of the Radical Truth Summit Don’t Miss this FREE Event for those who believe they are Targeted Individuals

Virtual event to feature international experts, researchers, and targeted survivors May 21 – June 3, 2025

I’ve lived through coercive control and know how hard it is to explain what people can’t see. I created this summit to give voice to the targeted and those called crazy for speaking the truth.” — Kimberly Mosby, summit host

NA, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From concerns over digital privacy to the rise in reported psychological coercion and experimental surveillance technologies, conversations about personal autonomy are rapidly evolving.

The upcoming Radical Truths Summit, hosted by author and TEDx speaker Kimberly Mosby, will bring together international experts, whistleblowers, insiders, experts, doctors, researchers, and advocates to explore these critical issues in a free, on-demand virtual event launching May 21, 2025.

“This summit was created to give voice to targeted individuals who have experienced forms of psychological control or coercion and to provide expert insight into the tools and systems affecting autonomy in modern life,” said Mosby, author of the Amazon bestselling memoir Unveiling Shadows of Coercive Control.

Running through June 3, 2025, the event will offer over two dozen recorded interviews with speakers across multiple disciplines, including neuroscience, law, alternative medicine, activism, and technology. With daily on-demand access and new expert interviews released each day, the Radical Truths Summit allows attendees to engage at their own pace—no travel, no fees, just fact-driven, unfiltered insight.

Topics include:

** The PREP Act and legal pathways to advocacy

** Community-based harassment and gang stalking

** Psychological operations and behavioral influence

** Neuro-weapons and Voice-to-Skull technology

** AI surveillance and digital privacy

** Non-consensual human experimentation

And other mysterious that are commonly reported and of interest to those who identify as being a TI.

Featured speakers include:

James Roguski – Legal researcher exposing international health law and the PREP Act

Dr. Jack Kruse, Neurosurgeon – Insights on neurobiology, trauma, and behavioral science

Amy Holem – Forensic analyst speaking on covert surveillance and bio-technology

Tiffany Fontenot – Specialist in reverse speech and frequency-based targeting

Dr. Nicholas Corrin, OMD – Researcher in psychospiritual manipulation and energetic fields

Dean Henderson – Author and investigative journalist covering historical power structures

Speakers will delve into the validity of psychological warfare, digital surveillance, and whether experimental technologies exist that can manipulate populations, eliminate privacy, and target individuals, without consent—or awareness.

The Radical Truths Summit will be available to the public at no cost, with each day featuring new on-demand sessions.

Attendees can register online at www.RadicalTruthsSummit.com.

“This is an opportunity to raise awareness about real challenges people are facing and to equip the public with insights and options,” Mosby added.

For additional information, speaker interviews, or media inquiries, contact Kimberly Mosby at kimberly@unveilingshadows.com.

Don't Miss The Radical Truth Summit 2025 - Answering Questions About Tech, Control & Freedom

