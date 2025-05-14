Submit Release
Crossville Woman Arrested, Charged in TBI Shooting Case

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested and charged a Cumberland County woman in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents began investigating the incident, which happened early Tuesday morning near a closed business in the 2200 block of Highway 70E in Crossville. A woman, identified as Becca Sparks (DOB 1/1/1994), fired into a vehicle, mistaking the driver for her ex-boyfriend, who holds an existing order of protection against Sparks. The driver was not struck. Sparks reported the incident to law enforcement and later surrendered to sheriff’s deputies.

Agents subsequently arrested Sparks and charged her with one count of Violation of Order of Protection and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. At the time of this release, Sparks remained in the custody of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

