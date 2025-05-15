Practice Orbit Launches Tech To End Fragmented, Dental Practice Selling Process

New efficient and transparent resource serves as “MLS for Dentists” at PracticeOrbit.com

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Practice Orbit announced proven results of their new proprietary technology and unique online ecosystem of dentists at https://www.practiceorbit.com . Just months after launch, they have successfully helped dental practice sellers and buyers easily find one another and complete seamless transitions that save time, money, and resources.“Previously, the dental sale marketplace was fragmented and there was a huge need to consolidate the supply and demand of dental practices to create transparency, efficiency, education, and trust,” states Practice Orbit Co-Founder, Wes Read, CPA, CFP. “Practice Orbit provides a solution and now serves as the ‘MLS’ of practice sales where buyers and sellers can find one another quickly and easily in one central location. Within our brief launch time, we already see that an increase in transparent and standardized information will lead to greater comparability across practices and around dental practice valuations.”“The team at Practice Orbit was invaluable in finding the right buyer for my dental practice and managing the complex details of selling a practice,” Melina Marino, DDS. “Alleviating the concerns of both buyer and seller takes a special talent, and Practice Orbit proved to be a reliable and stable partner in the closing process.”Via Practice Orbit, practice owners can:• Enjoy a free account, display their practice anonymously, use the “Price Estimator” to estimate the value of their practice, see their estimated EBITDA, find dental-specific service providers, and be in the know via notifications;• Relax knowing that all users are verified through a third-party verification system and team member contact.• Create due diligence documents with easy practice profile forms, built-in NDAs, Letters of Intent, and a document management system where team members can chat with interested buyers, and more!And practice buyers can:• Filter searches and providers by location, specialty, profiles, and estimated EBITDA; and• Note favorites and see estimated net take-home pay after overhead and debt – even before submitting a formal inquiry to the practice owner or broker – plus, take advantage of many other benefits.“I recently completed the sale of my dental practice using Practice Orbit,” states Dr. Nicholas Salaita, DDS, MD. “The website is well laid out, intuitive, and efficient, and with Practice Orbit’s team, this made for a smooth and quick sale. Additionally, they were highly responsive to all my questions along the way. Its fee structure was highly competitive too. I’d highly recommend Practice Orbit for others wanting to sell their dental practice. I can’t thank Practice Orbit enough for such a seamless process!”Practice Orbit is not a broker or real estate company, but a technology company intended to support the dental transition community.To learn more, visit https://www.practiceorbit.com About Practice OrbitAfter seeing the need for a transparent and efficient dental sale marketplace for buyers and sellers in one central location, dental CPAs Wes Read CPA, CFP and Drew Phillips CPA, and dental attorney Matt Odgers, Esq. created Practice Orbit in 2024. Known as the “MLS for Dentists,” Practice Orbit’s proprietary technology provides an online ecosystem of dentists. Sellers receive a free account and price estimator to value and list their practice and introduce them to experienced dental attorneys, accounts, banks, brokers, and other experts to create a smooth transition process. To learn more, visit https://www.practiceorbit.com Media Contact: DrDDS Innovations, +1 (858) 422-1113

