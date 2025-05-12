Israel and the occupied territories: ICRC facilitates hostage release, calls for renewed and sustainable ceasefire agreement

“We are relieved that one more family has been reunited today. This nightmare, however, continues for the remaining hostages, their families, and hundreds of thousands of civilians across Gaza,” said Mirjana Spoljaric, ICRC president. “We urgently need political will to save lives and reinstate the ceasefire. It is critical that civilians are spared from hostilities, humanitarian relief enters Gaza, and more families are reunited.”

Hostages have been subjected to nearly 600 days of horrific captivity. The ICRC has consistently stated that international humanitarian law requires the unconditional release of all hostages in full respect of their security and dignity.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is catastrophic. Under international humanitarian law, the rapid and unhindered passage of humanitarian relief for civilians must be allowed and facilitated. The ICRC also reiterates that it must be given access to Palestinian detainees held by Israel.

The previous ceasefire provided a respite for civilians and hope for families. Its collapse has resulted in more destruction, displacement, and loss of life. The ceasefire must be urgently reinstated and all parties must commit to ensuring a sustainable path forward.

The ICRC remains committed to carrying out protection and assistance activities in Gaza in line with its humanitarian mandate, including to facilitate further releases and provide critical medical and other humanitarian assistance.