Afghanistan: Two families reconnect with missing loved ones through Restoring Family Links services

But that journey brought another devastating blow. After crossing the borders, her eldest son, who was only 16 at the time, disappeared without a trace. “I searched everywhere for him. Losing my eldest son felt unbearable, especially after I had lost my husband,” she recalls, as emotions surge.

Despite searching desperately and raising countless inquiries, Aziza could not find her son. As hope of reuniting faded, she eventually returned to Kabul with her remaining children. Life at home was a daily struggle and Aziza worked in neighbours’ homes as a cleaner to pay rent and feed her children.

One day, a neighbour who heard Aziza’s story told her of Trace the Face website and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) helping to search for missing people. That piece of information opened a new chapter of hope for her.

Aziza shares that Khairullah, her neighbour, played a pivotal role in searching for her son again.

My wife told me about Aziza’s missing son. It reminded me of a friend who knew about a website for finding missing loved ones. We sent a photo of Aziza’s son to my friend, who helped to spot him on Trace the Face website,

says Khairullah.