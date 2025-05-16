Klar Launches New Range of Acoustic Panels for HDB Homes

Thoughtfully designed acoustic panels that bring peace, style, and comfort to every HDB home.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klar, a new entrant in the acoustic solutions industry, has introduced a line of fully customisable acoustic panels designed specifically for HDB flats in Singapore.

The launch responds to a growing demand among homeowners seeking to enhance sound control and comfort in high-density residential environments. With noise being a common issue in many HDB flats, Klar’s panels aim to address sound-related concerns without sacrificing aesthetics or space.

Noise within HDB flats often stems from echoes caused by hard surfaces and open layouts. Klar’s acoustic panels are engineered to absorb sound reflections, reduce noise transfer, and improve overall acoustic quality in a discreet, stylish manner.

The panels feature a slim, modern design and are tailored to suit various interior styles. According to Klar, each installation is made to order based on a flat’s layout, acoustic requirements, and the client’s design preferences. Customers can select from a wide range of colours, finishes, and textures, allowing the panels to integrate seamlessly into existing decor.

“When designing Klar panels, I always think about how people live in their space — especially in HDB homes where every corner counts. It’s not just about enhancing sound quality; it’s about helping people create a home that feels peaceful, cosy, and truly theirs,” said Min Hur, Product Designer at Klar.

What differentiates Klar from standard acoustic options is its focus on personalisation. Unlike off-the-shelf acoustic products, Klar panels are customised for each space to ensure optimal performance and visual harmony. This approach has made the solution appealing to interior designers and homeowners undertaking renovation projects in Singapore’s public housing sector.

Klar also places an emphasis on using responsibly sourced, non-toxic materials. Each panel is built for long-term durability and indoor safety, aligning with growing homeowner interest in sustainable, health-conscious renovation practices.

The company is currently collaborating with renovation professionals and designers across Singapore to bring its panels to a wider audience. Klar’s goal is to offer acoustic solutions that are both functional and visually appealing, helping to raise the standard of comfort in modern HDB living spaces.

