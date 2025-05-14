JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care Expands Eco-Friendly Floor Restoration Services Throughout Greater Los Angeles

Services JP Carpet Cleaning Carpet Cleaning before and after collage Before and After Tile and Grout Cleaning Hardwood Refinishing in Beverly Hills Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaning Services Provided By JP Carpet Cleaning

Family-owned Sherman Oaks company expands trusted, non-toxic cleaning and restoration services across key Los Angeles neighborhoods.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, a trusted provider of environmentally conscious cleaning and floor restoration services, is announcing a major expansion of service coverage across the Greater Los Angeles area. The company, known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and sustainability, is growing its presence to meet increasing demand from both residential homeowners and commercial property managers seeking professional, chemical-free floor care solutions.Founded in Sherman Oaks and operated by a husband-and-wife team, JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care has built its reputation over two decades by combining hands-on expertise with a personal approach. The company specializes in a wide range of services, including:Carpet steam cleaning and odor removalHardwood floor refinishing, staining, and sealingTile and grout deep cleaning and sealingNatural stone polishing and restorationUpholstery and area rug cleaningGrout repair and re-coloringShower and bathroom surface restoration“We’ve seen a significant increase in calls for eco-friendly and family-safe floor care,” said Jackie Shams, co-owner of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care. “People are paying closer attention to what’s being used in their homes. Our customers appreciate that we use non-toxic, biodegradable products that are safe for children and pets without compromising on effectiveness.”This expansion includes increased staffing, additional service vehicles, and availability for same-day or next-day appointments in key areas, including Studio City, Valley Village, Encino, Beverly Hills, and Toluca Lake. The company also reports a 40% year-over-year increase in inquiries for hardwood refinishing for new homeowners and grout cleaning and resealing in multi-unit properties, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable, long-lasting floor care.As part of this growth, JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care has invested in advanced equipment upgrades, including new truck-mounted steam cleaning units that minimize water usage while maximizing soil and allergen removal. These tools, combined with technician expertise, support the company’s mission to deliver superior results while reducing environmental impact.“Our goal isn’t just to clean a space—it’s to restore the surfaces and extend their lifespan,” added Shams. “We take pride in making floors look beautiful again and in doing the work right the first time.”From restoring smoke-affected carpets in wildfire zones to rejuvenating timeworn tile and grout in historic homes, the company tailors every project to meet the specific needs of the client. JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care also works closely with real estate agents and property managers to prepare homes and apartments for sale or turnover, offering flexible scheduling and weekend availability.For detailed information about services or to request a free estimate, customers can visit:Carpet Cleaning: https://www.jpcarpetandfloorcare.com/carpet-cleaning/ Hardwood Floor Refinishing: https://www.jpcarpetandfloorcare.com/hardwood-floor-refinishing/ Tile & Grout Cleaning: https://www.jpcarpetandfloorcare.com/tile-and-grout-cleaning/ About JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor CareJP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care is a family-owned business based in Sherman Oaks, California. With a strong reputation for honesty, craftsmanship, and environmental responsibility, the company has served the Greater Los Angeles community for over 20 years. All services are performed using safe, eco-friendly products and methods that promote indoor air quality, surface longevity, and peace of mind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.