Theodore, Charlotte Lead Wyoming’s Popular Baby Names

May 13, 2025

Among Wyoming’s newborns, Theodore was the most popular male name in 2024 with Charlotte as the top female choice, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

For boys, Theodore was followed by Oliver, Hudson, James, William, Henry, Grayson, Liam, Noah and Waylon.

For girls, Charlotte was followed by Eleanor, Emma, Ember, Evelyn, Harper, Amelia, Hazel, Ivy and Sophia.

The leading names are determined through a review of official Wyoming birth certificates held by Vital Statistics Services (VSS), which is part of WDH. There were 6,079 births among Wyoming resident mothers in 2024 compared with 5,989 in 2023. August was once again the month with the most resident births at 542 and November had the least with 443.

“It’s fun to review last year’s birth records to list Wyoming’s most popular names,” said Kyndra Herrera, VSS deputy state registrar with WDH. “Each year we see a shuffle among the winning choices. There can be many different explanations behind what’s popular year to year.”

Herrera said birth certificates can be important to families for many reasons including for insurance purposes or to get drivers licenses or passports.

“When people need birth certificates, we want to ensure they are going to the right source. Our office is the only source for official Wyoming records,” she said. “Unfortunately, online search results will also display several unofficial company links. Choosing these services often leads to delays and extra costs.”

To order certificates by mail, visit the official WDH web site at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/vitalstatistics/certificates/. There is an online ordering portal available, downloadable request forms and instructions to use either method. People may also call 307-777-7591 for help and to order.

VSS promotes and protects the health of Wyoming residents by serving as the official custodian of all vital records in the state and by distributing health information and reports. Details about obtaining official records, more state statistics and information about the program can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/vitalstatistics/.