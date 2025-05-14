M3 Tech Advisors Rebrands to Reflect Industry Shift in Business Communications

M3 Tech Advisors

Formerly 9990, M3 Tech Advisors now reflects the shift to cloud-first internet, voice, and CX tools, guided by expert, vendor-neutral advisors.

We started M3 to give businesses what carriers don’t — honest answers, fast support, and transparent pricing.” — Connor Moody

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M3 Tech Advisors , formerly known as Ninety-Nine 90 Communications, today announced a rebrand to better reflect the evolving needs of the businesses it supports. The original name was inspired by the 9,990 ft elevation at Park City Mountain Resort — a nod to the high-altitude, skiable terrain that inspired the company’s founding mantra: “Communications. Elevated.”Now, as M3, the company is embracing a forward-facing identity that reflects how business communications have evolved. The industry has shifted from analog systems and per-minute billing to a modern tech stack built on reliable internet connectivity, cloud-first phone platforms, and CX-driven contact center tools powered by AI. The rebrand to M3 reflects the company’s continued focus on transparent pricing, vendor-neutral guidance, hands-on support, and deep industry expertise — with a back-office team of former engineers and carrier specialists from companies like Zoom, RingCentral, and AT&T.“We started M3 to give businesses what carriers don’t — honest answers, fast support, and transparent pricing,” said Connor Moody, Founder and Lead Advisor. “We act as an extension of our clients’ tech teams — without charging for our services.”The name change doesn’t mean a change in approach. M3 continues to deliver the same strategic support and client-first service it always has, including:• 💬 Transparent vendor guidance – unbiased, expert-backed recommendations• 🛠️ Support escalation – real help when vendors are slow to respond• ❌ No markups or reselling – M3 often beats vendor-direct pricing• 💳 Direct carrier billing – clients continue to be billed directly by the providers they choose“Clients trust us because we stay with them — not just through setup, but through every challenge after,” said Lexi Houghton, Client Success Manager at M3. “They know we care, and that we’ll always show up when it counts!”The rebrand comes at a moment when many businesses are reevaluating their tech stack. M3 is positioned to meet that need with expert guidance and a personable, hands-on approach.👉 Learn more at www.m3techadvisors.com About M3 Technology AdvisorsM3 Tech Advisors is an independent technology brokerage that helps businesses navigate reliable network connectivity, phone systems, and cloud-based contact center solutions . With a back-office team of former engineers and carrier specialists, M3 delivers vendor-neutral guidance, hands-on escalation support, and transparent pricing – often securing better rates than working directly with carriers. Founded in 2016 and based in San Clemente, California, M3 is built on trusted partnerships and solutions that scale with your business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.