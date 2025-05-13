Brunswick, Glynn County, GA (May 13, 2025) – At the request of the Glynn County Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Glynn County, GA.

Preliminary information indicates on May 12, 2025, Glynn County Police Department officers were searching for Shannon Melvin Tanner, age 51, of Brunswick, GA, a suspect in an armed robbery investigation. The officers found him in his car at a location on Georgia Highway 99 in Glynn County, GA. Tanner then drove his car towards a GCPD detective’s police car. The detective fired a shot at Tanner’s car as it approached. Tanner and the detective were not hit or injured during this incident.

Tanner continued to flee from law enforcement, and eventually was involved in a single car wreck on Interstate 95. Tanner was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.