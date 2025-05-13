House Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1484

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Sponsors MUNROE, MAKO, HILL-EVANS, WARREN, PIELLI, GUENST, CONKLIN, McNEILL, PROBST, KHAN, SCHMITT, KENYATTA, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, MERSKI, BOROWSKI, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DOUGHERTY, STEELE, MAYES, SHAFFER, D. MILLER, RIVERA, POWELL

Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, providing for protection against PFAS chemicals and for firefighting protective equipment; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Protecting Firefighters and Communities from Toxic Forever Chemicals in Foam

Generated 05/13/2025 07:15 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.