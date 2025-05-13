House Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1484
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Sponsors
MUNROE, MAKO, HILL-EVANS, WARREN, PIELLI, GUENST, CONKLIN, McNEILL, PROBST, KHAN, SCHMITT, KENYATTA, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, MERSKI, BOROWSKI, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DOUGHERTY, STEELE, MAYES, SHAFFER, D. MILLER, RIVERA, POWELL
Short Title
An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, providing for protection against PFAS chemicals and for firefighting protective equipment; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Protecting Firefighters and Communities from Toxic Forever Chemicals in Foam
Generated 05/13/2025 07:15 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
