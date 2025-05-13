Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,066 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1484

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Sponsors

MUNROE, MAKO, HILL-EVANS, WARREN, PIELLI, GUENST, CONKLIN, McNEILL, PROBST, KHAN, SCHMITT, KENYATTA, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, MERSKI, BOROWSKI, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DOUGHERTY, STEELE, MAYES, SHAFFER, D. MILLER, RIVERA, POWELL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, providing for protection against PFAS chemicals and for firefighting protective equipment; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Protecting Firefighters and Communities from Toxic Forever Chemicals in Foam

Generated 05/13/2025 07:15 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1484

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more